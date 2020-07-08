MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2020 of the MSU Hall of Fame.
Over the next two weeks, the 10 members of the 2020 class will be released in alphabetical order.
The 2020 class is one of the most comprehensive in the history of the hall with 10 inductees from seven sports. Combined, the class produced 31 OVC awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards including coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
Jenna Bradley is the next inductee from the class of 2020 to be revealed. She is the first player of Murray State Softball to be honored with a spot in the MSU Hall of Fame after competing in the Racers’ inaugural season of 2010.
Even though her last at-bat was 10 years ago, Bradley still ranks among the best in MSU Softball history. In only 103 games, Bradley is still first in runs, second in slugging (.671), third in homeruns (30) and third in on base percentage (.431), fifth in RBI (105) and eighth in batting average at .408.
Bradley was the first 30/30 player in Racer history with at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases and she did it in only two seasons (2010-11). In recent times, Alexa Becker (2012-15) and Jessica Twaddle (2014-17) have joined Bradley in this exclusive group in MSU Softball.
Bradley’s senior season of 2011 still stands as one of its top seasons at the plate as she became the most feared hitter in the OVC. In just the second season of MSU Softball, Bradley was honored as the OVC Player of the Year. Bradley led the OVC with 18 homeruns, 121 total bases and was second in slugging (.807) and second in RBI (56).
In addition to the 2011 OVC MVP award, Bradley was also named to the All-Region Team by the National Fast Pitch Coaches’ Association.
“Absolutely, I am thrilled!” said Bradley from her home in Matoon, Illinois. “It was an awesome experience to play at Murray State and it shows the hard work that you put in during college was all worth it. That was fun and if I could be 18 again, I would do it all over again! Just being part of the first softball team at Murray State, it was interesting. We got to set the standard and I hope my teammates can come back to campus in November and celebrate this with me.”
