MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2020 of the MSU Hall of Fame.
Over the next two weeks, the 10 members of the 2020 class will be released in alphabetical order.
The 2020 class is one of the most comprehensive in the history of the hall with 10 inductees from seven sports. Combined, the class produced 31 OVC awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards including coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
The tenth and final member of the 2020 class is Joi Scott of women’s basketball.
One of the best two-year players to ever don the blue and gold, Scott scored 970 points in only two seasons and is Murray State’s all-time leader in points per game at 21.1. Her 21.7 points per game in 2006-07 is the fourth best average in program history, while her 20.3 in 2005-06 is the tenth.
On February 16, 2006 at Tennessee State, Scott had one of the best individual performances in Racer history when she scored a then-record 43 points, a number that is still third all-time on the single game scoring list. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio native was 19-for-24 from the floor that night, setting a still in-tact record for most field goals in a game. The 79.1-percent performance that night in Nashville was no fluke, as Scott finished her career with a Racer record 57.0 field goal shooting percentage.
After transferring from Northern Illinois, Scott earned All-OVC honors in each of her two seasons in Murray and was named to the All-Newcomer team as a junior. At the end of her senior season, Scott became just the second Racer in program history, and first in over 20 years, to be named OVC Player of Year.
