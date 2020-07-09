MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2020 of the MSU Hall of Fame.
Over the next two weeks, the 10 members of the 2020 class will be released in alphabetical order.
The 2020 class is one of the most comprehensive in the history of the hall with 10 inductees from seven sports. Combined, the class produced 31 OVC awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards including coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
Tara Isbell, of Murray State Soccer, is part of the MSU Hall of Fame 2020 class because of her tremendous career for the Racers from 2007-10.
The list of honors and accomplishments for the native of Mayfield, are many as she set the standard of championship goalkeeping for the Racers.
In 2008, the Racers won the program’s first Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship and Isbell was a big reason why as the Racers ran through the league with a 7-1 record. Isbell was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year and is still today the only Racer to win the award since MSU Soccer was launched in 2000.
In the 2008 season, Isbell was second in the OVC in “goals-against average” with 0.91 and first with a league-best 1,876 minutes in goal. Isbell made 87 saves in the 2008 season as she and the Racer defense allowed only three goals in eight matches. Isbell also helped the Racers and coach Beth Acreman win the 2009 OVC Soccer Tournament title, which sent the Racers to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance at Virginia Tech.
When she finished in 2010, Isbell was the career saves leader at Murray State with 293 and her outstanding career numbers included leading the program in games played (69), wins (31), shutouts (25) and minutes played (6,213). Additionally she is third at MSU in goals-against average (1.09) and save percentage (.796). She also had a program record eight shutouts in 2010.
Isbell was named to the 2007 OVC All-Newcomer Team before she was Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, as well as All-OVC First Team.
“I was honestly like oh my gosh wow, this is exciting and I was surprised,” said Isbell, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital. “I had a good career, but you never think about the Hall of Fame. So, since finding out the news, I’ve reflected on those days playing soccer for Murray State and they really were the best years of my life. Of course, I remember the big things, but I also remember all of the little things. Like the bus rides and games and the camaraderie that comes with being on a team.”
Inductions for the Murray State Hall of Fame will occur on Nov. 13, 2020.
