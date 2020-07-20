MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2020 of the MSU Hall of Fame.
Over the next two weeks, the 10 members of the 2020 class will be released in alphabetical order.
The 2020 class is one of the most comprehensive in the history of the hall with 10 inductees from seven sports. Combined, the class produced 31 OVC awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards including coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
The ninth member of the 2020 class is Racer football great and entrepreneur Walter Powell.
The all-time leading receiver in the history of Murray State football, Powell tore up the turf of Roy Stewart Stadium from 2010-2013. The St. Louis native set the program’s career records for receiving yards with 2,650, touchdowns with 29 and 100-plus yard games with 10 and is second all-time in receptions with 208.
In 2012, Powell had arguably the best season by any receiver in Murray State history when he caught a program single-season record 94 passes for another single-season record of 1,213 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns, the second-most in a single season all-time. In addition, Powell notched six games of 100-yards or more as a junior, which is also a MSU single-season record. He led the Racers in receptions in touchdowns in each of his final three seasons and in receiving yards in his final two.
Powell finished his career as a two-time All-OVC selection at both a wide receiver and return specialist and as a two-time first-team all-purpose All-American. Following his career at Murray State, Powell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent four seasons in the NFL playing for the Cardinals, the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills, the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After his retirement from professional football in 2017, Powell helped develop the mobile app, Politiscope, which “aims to help educate the voter population by providing transparent, truthful political information in a centralized location and offer a reliable alternative to biased and fake news.” Due to the success of the app, earlier this year Powell and his co-founder, Jackson White, were named to Forbes Magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30” list in the “Law & Policy” category.
