MURRAY — The fifth member of the 2020 class is women’s basketball pioneer Jackie Mounts.
Mounts is quite simply the greatest rebounder and one of the greatest overall players in Murray State women’s basketball history. She was the first Racers to ever score 1,000 career points, the first Racer to ever tally 1,000 career rebounds and to this day, is just one of two players to do both.
The program’s ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,421 points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,170 boards, Mounts played for MSU from 1975 to 1979 and earned All-OVC and OVC All-Tournament honors during her senior season, the first year each were presented by the league. In the 41 years since she played her final game in blue and gold, only one other player has ever crossed the 1,000-rebound threshold, but none have even come remotely close to breaking the record with Michelle Wenning sitting over 100 rebounds out at 1,027 in second and Ashley N. Hayes sitting in third, more than 200 rebounds out at 935.
Mounts also currently holds both the MSU single-game rebound record of 28, which she recorded in an 80-78 win at Vanderbilt, and the single-season rebound record of 375 from the 1978-79 season, which also the third best single-season total in OVC history. Her 335 rebounds in both 1976-77 and 1977-78 are currently tied for the third highest single-season total in program history and her 13.9 rebounds per game and 16.0 points per game are still the first and seventh highest career averages all-time.
Following her playing career at Murray State, Mounts served as an assistant coach for the Racers from 1979 to 1983 under Dr. Jean Smith and earned two master’s degrees, one in secondary education from Murray State and the other in counseling from the University of Dayton.
After her stint as an assistant, Mounts returned to her native Ohio where she was a teacher and counselor for 20 years. However, most notably in her post-MSU career, in 1995, she founded Helping Young People Connect With God or H.O.P.E. For over 20 years, H.O.P.E has helped transform the lives of at-risk youth in the Dayton area by providing guidance, direction, training, support and positive role models.
Inductions for the Murray State Hall of Fame will occur on Nov. 13, 2020.
