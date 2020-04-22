MURRAY — In an unprecedented move, the KHSAA has announced the official cancellation of the spring sports seasons, as well as the Sweet Sixteen. The decision coincided with the recommendation of closure of all in-person instruction throughout Kentucky, made by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The KHSAA sent out a press release that explained their decision-making process. Commissioner Julian Tackett said that these measures were not made lightly and that the final decision didn’t come without some regret, however, the interest of public health won out.
The press release stated, “With the announcement Monday of the recommended closure of all K-12 schools to in-person instruction throughout Kentucky for the remainder of the school year, the KHSAA Board of Control today approved commissioner’s recommendation and announcement by unanimous vote that the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason tournament championship events for all spring sports and sport-activities for the 2019-20 school year. This means the termination of the archery, bass fishing, esports, baseball, softball, tennis, and track & field seasons. This will also result in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period provisions until further notice to the member schools from the commissioner.”
Over the last few weeks, the KHSAA has been in constant contact with Gov. Beshear and members of the Department of Public Health, as well as multiple others, such as the Kentucky Department of Education, member schools, and state and local authorities.
“The association staff and its Board of Control unequivocally support Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his aggressive actions to protect our citizens during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, and the timetable that has been laid out by the president and federal government in Washington for a return to activities,” the release said. “We are thankful to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and recommendation for care to all Kentuckians.”
Tackett’s decision was well-informed and necessary according to all of the data that has been collected to this point in regards to COVID-19.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” stated KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in 36 years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health. We have been especially concerned with the graduating class of 2020, those seniors who put so much into their athletic participation opportunities hoping for one last time to shine before the home crowds or at postseason events. We know for the vast majority of them, their future plans are already laid out, with college and career final preparation as their next chapter. We are also keenly aware that per almost all metrics, 94% of the students who participate in high school sports and sport-activities are involved in their last organized competition while in high school, as the lion’s share of participants will not play beyond this level. In the end, however, the health and safety of all individuals, participants, coaches and spectators is much more important than the various interscholastic activities.”
Head coach of the Murray High baseball team, Sam Rushing said his heart is broken for the players that put in all of the time and effort over the offseason.
“Like every coach right now, I am heartbroken for our players,” Rushing said. “To work so hard and find yourself in this position leaves a void that will take a while to fill. For some it won’t be filled. I know that my five seniors will all move on to exciting and successful things, but our staff really wishes we had one more season with them. They will be sorely missed. I am proud of the young men that they are and will become.”
Calloway County head baseball coach Travis Turner echoed the thoughts of Rushing.
“As I have continued to approach 50, I have become acutely aware of time and how precious it is,” Turner said. “For us as a baseball family, I most grieve the time that each of our young men lost as individual players, and perhaps more importantly, the time they lost as part of a team and family. I know a lot of folks are focused on seniors, and I am heart broken for Stephen, Alex and Ellis, but all of our kids lost a season they will never get back. Selfishly, as a father and coach, I lost a season with my son that I can never recover.”
Events in mid-March began the snowball effect as the NBA suspended play for an indefinite amount of time on March, 11. From that point on, changes have been made in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus. The KHSAA has been reacting to each and every update and doing their part to ensure the safety of the general population. Still, the decision doesn’t come with some sense of pity for the seniors that didn’t finish their careers the way they planned.
“Nothing in mine, or frankly, anyone else’s professional career completely prepared me for this situation since mid-March and the related subsequent decisions. That was probably the hardest thing to deal with,” Tackett said in the release. “These kids don’t get a chance to finish, especially the seniors, and it is as though they were robbed by an invisible enemy. It is sometimes a little easier in life when there is someone to blame. With this, however, there isn’t. We are all together fighting the same enemy with the same desired outcome.”
Tackett also said that the impact is far-reaching and not limited to just the athletes. The financial impact, for one, has been tremendous on the KHSAA.
“Everyone involved in school-based athletics in our Commonwealth has been impacted,” Tackett said. “We as a staff and board have talked every day about the students and families, coaches, administrators, officials, and fans who lost a non-recoverable portion of their lives, particularly our seniors. Corporate partners and others, while continuing to be fantastic supporters of the KHSAA and almost all agreeing to continue their full support of the Association and its events during these financially catastrophic times, also missed out on great opportunities. And our venues and their employees were also tremendously fiscally and personally impacted. There were, and are, no winners in this situation and these decisions.”
Turner said the decision came as no surprise, especially to those involved in athletics.
“The cancellation simply makes a lost season official,” Turner said. “The KHSAA had no other choice at this point, and I think all parties involved understood for the last few weeks that there would be no return to spring sports in 2020. I respect and appreciate the state’s efforts to maintain public health, and I appreciate our district’s diligence in taking the necessary steps to protect our students and employees. There is nothing easy about accepting our situation, but a crisis of this nature is not about an ‘I’, it is about an ‘us’.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the economy, athletics, and general health, the KHSAA said the process of resuming sports will be an ongoing process.
“The association will continue to communicate with member school principals, athletic directors and superintendents as we navigate the various stages and phases of resuming sports and sport-activities for the fall,” Tackett said. “The current virus dead period provisions will remain in place until, at the very least, we as a Commonwealth are cleared to be considered into Phase 1 of the federal and state guidelines. Before that time, staff will advise our member schools as to any changes to the restrictions moving forward. There is also no plan, at this time, to alter, in any way, the Bylaw 24 Dead Periods for the coming or specific restrictions on organized activity in football and basketball that is also contained in that bylaw.”
The announcement of the extension of the dead period is also no surprise, and the impact on the fall sports seasons is unknown at this time. Teams will be on an equal playing field regardless of when the dead period is lifted though, as no teams are allowed to practice.
Again, the seniors are the main focus for many in this scenario, as they are unable to finish things on their own terms in regard to their final season. With that, the KHSAA has “recently developed special recognition programs which we hope our schools will take advantage of, to recognize, at the very least, the seniors who lost that last season, but also all spring sports participants and those who qualified for the state basketball tournaments and were unable to complete those events,” said Tackett.
“We will also continue to communicate with our teams that qualified for the basketball tournament and were unable to complete this event about possible activities within the bylaws of the KHSAA at the start of the 2020-21 season if they desire that opportunity,” Tackett said. “Unfortunately, our spring sports never began and as such, there represents no resumption or event opportunity.”
Although it was a necessary decision, Tackett knows it was one that may start some controversy. He is confident that no other option could be taken and encourages those that oppose it to research what could’ve happened and what has happened in other states.
“There is no doubt that people will second-guess this recommendation and decision as well as all others made during this pandemic and its fallout. I would encourage anyone who objects or has drawn their own conclusions to carefully review a couple of well-written articles about incidents that happened at the start of this situation, not in our state but just north of us. Headlines from the ‘Indianapolis Star’: ‘It was the hottest basketball sectional. Then attendees started dying of coronavirus’ and ‘Timeline: 5 people who attended Sectional 10 later died from coronavirus.’”
“I realize there seems to be some thinking in limited circles about specific groups being the only ones impacted or other rationalization for us resuming early (too early),” Tackett added. “These articles carefully break down an event similar to what we would see in our schools. I doubt that the objectors regarding the cancellation of sports will finish reading without a somewhat revised opinion.”
It’s the little things that seem important now, like cracking jokes in the dugout, or getting in some batting practice. Players don’t realize what they are a part of until it’s gone.
“If there is a silver lining here, it is that we have an opportunity to remember the things we need to stop taking for granted,” Turner said. “I haven’t slept in about five years, because I can’t handle losing and failure. Now, what I wouldn’t give to just be able to see my guys play and lose. Most guys don’t love practice. I bet they would love to go to two-a-day now. I miss handshakes with fellow coaches and umpires. I miss the camaraderie of the clubhouse and the bus. We need to record how this quarantine has made us feel and chronicle all of the previously mundane things we took for granted. Time and opportunity are so precious. That should be crystal clear now. “
KHSAA Board of Control President Pete Galloway stated in the release that, “Our students, coaches, officials, administrators, parents and families must be encouraged in every manner to continue to adhere to the guidance provided by our state and national leadership. The association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented, as well as any future considerations, to ensure a return to normalcy. In unwavering support, yet with extreme sadness, we must agree to cancel our spring sports and sport-activities. We join all Kentuckians in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools and school facilities at some point in the fall of 2020, complete with a full complement of KHSAA sports and sport-activities.”
The board and staff will continue discussions over the coming weeks to attempt to address issues related to the fall season.
“It is far too early in this process and battle against this virus to place an absolute planned schedule or dates out there,” stated Commissioner Tackett. “We remain optimistic about the fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal, but we will adhere to the guidance of both federal and state health officials, as well as our own Department of Education and the Governor’s office in planning our next steps in the coming weeks and months.”
The association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the Governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health via http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.
As bad as it may seem, things could be worse. These seniors are not the first to lose a senior season and although it is a sad occasion, the circumstances aren’t as dire as they have been in the past scenarios that halted seasons. Think about a senior in high school during the Great Depression or World War II. It is important to understand that these are sad times, but things could be much worse.
“Against the backdrop of life and death, let’s just call this disappointing,” Turner said. “Eighteen year olds living through the Depression or serving in any worldwide conflict would probably have traded for our current circumstances. We can only hope that we will all learn not to take ‘normal’ for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.