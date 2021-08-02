MURRAY – Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame. Before the end of July, the eight members of the 2021 class will be released in alphabetical order, one day at a time. Check GoRacers.com and the social media channels of the Racers as we reveal the 2021 class.
The MSU Hall of Fame is proud to select former Racer women’s golf student-athlete Delaney Howson (2010-14), who was the 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the year and becomes the fourth from the program to be selected for the Hall of Fame.
Howson is the sixth of the class of eight to be revealed as she joins Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1998-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89) and Marra Hastings (rifle, 1997-00) who have been revealed in recent days.
Out of Newmarket, Ontario in the Toronto area, Howson became one of the most consistent women’s golfers in Murray State and Ohio Valley Conference history. She ranked sixth in stroke average as a freshman in 2010-11 (76.4) and was second twice in 2011-12 and 2012-13 (75.4 & 76.1) and she led the OVC as a senior in 2013-14 (73.1). Howson’s 73.1 average has been matched or bested only three times in the eight seasons of OVC golf since. Howson was almost always in the hunt as evidenced by her 23 career top-5 finishes and seven victories.
By the time she was done, Howson was the first Racer to be a four-time All-OVC selection. She was the 2014 OVC Golfer of the Year and medalist at the OVC Championship.
Howson was excellent in the classroom as well. In 2012, she was named National Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar. In 2013, she was an OVC Scholar Athlete and became an OVC Medal of Honor winner three times. In 2014, she was an All-America Scholar by the College Sports Information Directors, after being All-District in 2012 and 2013. Howson graduated from Murray State with a degree in finance in 2014.
Delaney Howson Notes
• Fourth selection from women’s golf to be selected for MSU Hall of Fame.
• First four-time All-OVC pick at MSU.
• With a stroke average of 73.1, Howson led the OVC and was honored as the OVC Golfer of the Year.
• Had 23 top-5 finishes including seven wins in her MSU career, tops in MSU history.
• Posted the lowest round in program history (Oct. 15, 2013) a 6-under-par 66 at the APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club (TN).
• Named OVC Freshman of the Year in 2010.
• Won seven individual titles, giving her the record for the most medalist honors in Murray State women’s golf history.
• 2014 OVC Player of the Year.
• 2014 Clinched OVC Tournament Championship with a birdie on the final hole. She was the individual winner on scores of 71-68-73=212.
• 2014 OVC Tournament her 13-shot win and 4-under-par 68 in round two were new tournament records.
• 2014 OVC Tournament her 212 set the OVC record for 54 holes surpassing the 218 by Morehead State’s Emma Jonsson in 2011.
• 2014 NCAA Women’s Golf Tournament East Regional in Tallahassee, Howson was on the hunt for one of the two exempt individual spots for the NCAA Championship after she carded a first round even par 72. Finished 36th in the field of 126 players.
• Her finish and score in 2014 was best for any Racer at the NCAA level, until Linette Holmslykke advanced to the NCAA Finals in 2019.
• Graduated in 2014 a finance degree.
• 2012-13 OVC Scholar Athlete Award and was awarded the OVC Medal of Honor three times.
• Was three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All Scholar Team selection.
• 2014 Capital One Academic All-America At-large third team selection by College Sports Information Directors of America.
• 2012 named National Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar.
• 2012 and 2013 was Capital One Academic All-District.
• Served on MSU Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC).
• 2010 placed 10th at the Canadian Amateur.
• 2011 became first Murray State player to qualify for the USGA United States Amateur.
• 2012 placed fourth at Ontario Amateur.
MSU Hall of Fame Weekend
The 2021 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction dinner Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Howson will join other MSU women’s golfers in the Hall of Fame including Jessica Widman-Grace (inducted 2007), Jenny Daag-McDaniel (inducted 2010) and Nikki Orazine (inducted 2012).
