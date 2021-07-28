MURRAY – Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame. Before the end of July, the eight members of the 2021 class will be released in alphabetical order, one day at a time. Check GoRacers.com and the social media channels of the Racers as we reveal the 2021 class.
The MSU Hall of Fame is proud to select former Racer track & field star, Martyn Brewer, who competed for the Racers from 1974-78. Brewer left a legacy of high-level performances in what was the golden age of men’s track & field at Murray State for hall of fame coach Bill Cornell.
Brewer’s arrival in Murray was heralded by a visit from the brother of Coach Bill Cornell. Brewer didn’t know at the time, but he and Coach Cornell shared his hometown of Chelmsford, England. It wasn’t long after, the 17-year-old Brewer was headed for Murray.
Brewer was part of the Racers All-America two-mile relay team that was one of the top teams in the nation in 1977. Brewer teamed with Tony Keener, David Warren and Pat Chimes for the Murray State record of 7:22. In 1976 and 1977, Brewer qualified for the NCAA D-I Cross Country championships where he turned in an 82nd and 60th place finishes. As the underclassmen among older runners, Brewer was pushed to be his best by the likes of other Racer stars including David Rafferty, David Warren and Jeremy Dolin. Brewer teamed with Rafferty and Chimes to set the MSU Distance Medley Relay record of 9:37 in 1978. Brewer had a best time in the 1500M run of 3:44. Brewer, who also qualified for the NCAA championships in the three-mile run, earned All-OVC status in every year he was at MSU in cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field.
After his collegiate career, Brewer competed as a professional road racer. He was ranked in the world’s top-10 at one point for the 8K (22:54), 10K (28:32), 10 miles (46:47) and half marathon (1:02.07).
Brewer’s career in sports marketing matched his success in running. In 1988, he started his career in sports marketing working at Nike. He moved back to Europe to be European Sports Marketing Manager for Nike based in The Netherlands. In 1992, he worked with the NBA, European leagues, world class athletes and federations in track and field. In 1994, he left Nike to become Senior VP and Director of Global Sports Marketing for Adidas, where he negotiated contracts with FIFA (2002 & 2006 World Cup), IAAF, Association of Tennis Professional, New Zealand All Blacks Rugby and European soccer players. He moved back to the USA in 2001 where he handled global sports Icons in rugby, soccer, golf, swimming and track & field. In 2004 Brewer accepted the role of senior Vvice president of sports marketing at Adidas America where he worked directly with the NBA, National Football League, Major League Baseball, U.S. Track & Field athletes, tennis athletes and numerous colleges and federations. After leaving Adidas in 2011, he went to work with Andre Agassi in his business ventures, but returned to Adidas in 2016.
Retired since 2019, Brewer lives in Portland, Oregon.
“Coach Cornell, Murray State and all my teammates truly helped me grow up, develop a work ethic, and set a direction in business and in life allowing me to gain an extraordinary working life experience, one that I could never have had without them,” said Brewer from his home in Portland. “My years at Murray State were beyond compare, the village like setting on and off the campus, the school, the teachers, the coaches, the setting, and my lifelong friends I made there are so deeply embedded in my heart it’s hard to explain the joy I felt when I was told that I was going to be bestowed the incredible honor of becoming a member of the MSU Hall of Fame. For those that know me (they’ll find it hard to believe) I was lost for words!”
Brewer is a 1983 graduate of Murray State with a degree in health & recreation.
The Murray State Hall of Fame was launched in 1965 with an inaugural class consisting of Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57). The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
