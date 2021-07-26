MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame. Before the end of July, the eight members of the 2021 class will be released in alphabetical order, one day at a time. Check GoRacers.com and the social media channels of the Racers as we reveal the 2021 class.
Former Racer football star kicker, Shane Andrus, who competed for the Racers from 2000-02, was part of one of those great moments in 2002.
In Racer lore, two of Murray State’s most memorable plays have happened inside the last 20 years. It was Andrus’ 52-yard field goal on the final play that delivered the Racers its eighth Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2002. In 2010, Danero Thomas hit the buzzer shot to lead the Racers to NCAA Tournament glory. Andrus with “The Kick” and Thomas with “The Shot,” are famous Racer moments that will never be forgotten.
However big that one kick was, Andrus earned a MSU Hall of Fame spot by his excellent play for the Racers from 2000-02 in which he made 12 field goals and was 68-of-69 point after attempts. His strong leg helped the Racer offense add another weapon that could put points on the board. As a two-sport star in football and baseball at Murray High School, Andrus had an eye to play both sports at Murray State when he arrived in 2000. He eventually focused on football kicking. In 2001, he was named All-OVC and All-America and was named All-OVC again in 2002.
“I was thrilled once I got the news about the Hall of Fame,” Andrus said. “The thing that makes this really special is that I was born a Racer. Being a hometown boy and even calling Murray my home now just makes this moment extra special. I just wanted to play and Murray State and the coaches gave me that chance and I’ll be forever grateful for what Murray State did for me. I can’t wait to celebrate with the other seven inductees in November.”
Andrus kept on competing after his MSU career ended. He was a kicker in the National Football League from 2006 to 2010 with the Colts, Giants, Buccaneers and 49ers.
With two members of the 2021 class now revealed, there are six more to go. The first inductee revealed was Coach Tevester Anderson, who led the Racer men’s basketball program from 1998-03 and was the first African American head coach in MSU history.
Hall of Fame Weekend at Murray State will be Nov. 12-13. The induction banquet will be held on the evening of Friday, Nov. 12 at the CFSB Center. Ticket information will be available later. The 2021 class will be honored at the Racer Football game at 1 p.m. vs Southeast Missouri (Nov. 13) and at a Racer basketball game that night.
Shane Andrus notes
• Part of the great history of Murray High School producing great kickers for the Racers. Followed kicking stars including: Chris Dill, Greg Miller and Gary Crass.
• Was named All-OVC 2001 and 2002 as top kicker in the conference. He was All-America in 2001.
• In 2001, made the first six attempts of his career with the Racers and was 15-of-22 for field goals with a long of 47. He was 21-of-21 in PATs.
• 2002 Season – 47-of-48 on PATs. Had made 47 in a row for the season and 68 in two seasons at MSU.
• 2003 NFL Draft – Went undrafted. Not unusual for kickers and punters
• 2006 had first chance with the Indianapolis Colts.
• 2007 resigned with the Colts, but went to NFL Europe and made 14-of-17 field goals for the Hamburg Sea Devils.
• 2008 signed with New York Giants.
• 2009 signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Was later picked up for a third time by the Colts.
• 2010 signed a second time with Tampa Bay and was 7-of-7 on PATs. Only had one FG attempt. It was blocked.
• 2010 signed by San Francisco 49ers, but an ankle injury signaled the end of his NFL career.
• Andrus was 2-of-5 in field goals and 13-of-13 in PATs in his eight years in the NFL.
• 2004 MSU graduated in business & marketing.
• Now runs his own insurance agency in Paducah.
• Gives back to the game these days by tutoring youth players that want to learn how to kick and punt.
The Murray State Hall of Fame was launched in 1965 with an inaugural class consisting of Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57). The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
