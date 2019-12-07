I
t is not often that you meet a conservation legend, but we have several living nearby. One visited my class a few weeks ago, and all of us that value wildlife should be thankful for people like him.
Steve Bloemer recently retired after 37 years on the job. After graduating from Murray State with a wildlife degree, he earned a M.S. from Tennessee Tech. Soon after, he started working at LBL as a technician for the KDFWR and then transitioned to a full-time position as a wildlife biologist with the Tennessee Valley Authority. When the U.S. Forest Service assumed control of LBL, Steve was tapped for the same position within that agency, and by the time he retired he was supervising all of LBL’s wildlife management.
Steve has an amazing legacy, and his work — in collaboration with other biologists at LBL and throughout the world — has influenced conservation far from the borders of our lakes.
Bald eagles are one of the primary wildlife attractions at LBL. We take for granted that eagles come back to nest at our lakes each year, but by the 1980s there had been no eagle nests for three decades. That changed with a lot of elbow grease on the part of Steve and his fellow biologists.
Eagles and other raptors were hit hard 50 years ago, as the spread of pesticides and indiscriminate killing led to major declines. Bald eagles were placed on the Endangered Species list, and the worst of the pesticides were eventually regulated. But the damage had been done, and biologists were trying to figure out ways to bring eagle populations back as quickly as possible.
Steve assisted others, including Bob Smith, Rick Lowe, Marc Cope, Dennis Sharp, and Ronnie Fox, in restoring bald eagles (and osprey) as LBL became a hacking site. Hacking is the process in which young raptor chicks are brought to artificial nests before they can fly, and reared until they can fend for themselves. Eagles hatched in nests from northern states were brought to towers at LBL for hacking. Over time, the hypothesis was, eagles reared near the lakes would return — and it worked. Now we have abundant, natural eagle nests throughout the region, and the hacking program is no longer needed. Because of the efforts of Steve and other biologists, bald eagles recovered throughout North America, and were removed from the Endangered Species list.
Having a major role in bald eagle restoration would be more than enough for most careers, but Steve was just getting started. He was also instrumental in tick research and control efforts at LBL. TVA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other partners studied methods for controlling Lone Star ticks, which led to the development of a highly effective integrated pest management system that was shared and implemented by numerous state and federal agencies. The research also included testing permethrin tick repellent, in cooperation with the U.S. Army, which led to its eventual registration and widespread availability across the United States.
Another major accomplishment was the establishment of one of LBL’s premier attractions, the Elk and Bison Prairie (EBP). The EBP is not just a tourist destination to learn about native plants and animals, it has become a keystone of elk conservation in the east.
Steve co-led this ambitious effort with Marc Cope, helping to solidify funding, completing an environmental assessment, and managing the elk and bison populations. The effort to bring elk to LBL was immense, with a multi-agency team driving them in trailers from Elk Island National Park in Alberta, Canada. Since their establishment, EBP elk have been returned to the wild multiple times, in Tennessee, North Carolina, and West Virginia. And because elk require large amounts of habitat, they act as an umbrella for other creatures, helping to conserve numerous other plants and animals. We can thank Steve, Marc, Curtis Fowler, and other staff at LBL that worked under him and continue to work at the EBP, for this immense conservation success story.
Steve is grateful for having been blessed with numerous outstanding opportunities and the many wonderful people he had the privilege to work with during his career. We can all be grateful for conservation legends like Steve Bloemer.
