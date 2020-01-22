MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers departed yesterday morning for the Kentucky All A Classic 2020 Girls’ Statewide Tournament in Richmond, Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky University. It’s their ninth straight trip to the state round.
What awaits them tonight is a Knott County Central team and a 5:30 CST tip-off. The Lady Patriots (12-7) are one of the most balanced teams in the state. There isn’t a single star, instead it’s a group of players that make up the offensive output of 62 points per game.
Presley Fletcher leads the way with 11.2 points per game, and she gets it done mostly in the paint, but she can and will shoot from the three-point line if needed.
Then there’s Keara Mullins at 10.8 points per game. She hits 36% of her three-point shots and also has a knack for getting to the basket.
Mullins and Fletcher are one and two in rebounds per game for the Lady Patriots.
Next up is Abby Maggard. She also scores just above 10 points per game and shoots 36% from the arc.
Not far behind in scoring is Natalie Slone. She averages 9.4 points per game and isn’t much of a threat from the outside.
They also have two players that are averaging just over six points per game.
For the Lady Tigers (8-9), they are led by the trio of Calli Carver, Angela Gierhart, and Makenzie Turley.
Carver does all of her work down low with 16.2 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game.
Turley is sharpshooter that is hitting 34% from the three-point line and has the ability to score in transition.
Gierhart is also a dual threat and thrives on big games like this. Just last year she scored a game-winning bucket to keep the Lady Tigers alive in the opening round. This year she averages 10.5 points per game.
As a team the Lady Tigers are stout on the defensive end. So far they are allowing just 42.3 points per game. On the offensive side they are averaging 46 points per game.
Tip-off is at 5:30 CST tonight and the game will be broadcast on 1340 WNBS. Updates will be provided via Twitter as well at @pxpblake and @MLTsports throughout the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.