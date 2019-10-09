MURRAY — Entering this season, the Murray High Lady Tigers were young and inexperienced. Fast forward to last night’s game against the Lady Marshals and the difference was clear. Now they are still young but full of experience.
This unit full of freshmen and sophomores and just four upperclassmen made Marshall County sweat it out through all 80 minutes last night. If not for a mishit cross, the Lady Tigers could still be holding the Lady Marshals scoreless. It was in the 72nd minute that Marshall County got the lone goal of the game after defender Whitley Watwood pushed forward down the right sideline. She readied a cross and the ball knuckled to the right towards the goal and floated just over Lady Tigers goalkeeper Ana Bryson’s head. The goal was just the third of the year for the defender, and after the game, she could be heard telling her teammates that she couldn’t explain the physics on it but she was happy to have scored.
Murray High was relentless all game long and played the best game of their season last night. Head coach Shauna Traylor said they were ready, and they proved they could hang.
“Coming into today, my coaches told me, ‘They are ready,’” Traylor said. “We had nothing to lose. We’ve been at the top, and it’s very stressful. You don’t want to be the four-seed, but we had nothing to lose and we knew that coming in, so they were relaxed and ready.”
The Lady Tigers relied heavily on the older group to lead them last night and Angela Gierhart, Lily Vanover, and Echo Falwell were vocal and played huge roles in the match.
“Angela has been in tournament settings and a clutch player in basketball, softball, so she was ready tonight,” Traylor said. “She didn’t see the ball a ton being up top, but she was firing them up.”
“Lily and Echo were the most ready I’ve seen them, and they were just getting the team going,” Traylor said. “I think everyone rallied with them.”
As the game wore on, the Lady Marshals’ side was visibly nervous. They were the favorites to win and they couldn’t solve the Lady Tigers defense.
“About 14 minutes left I thought anything could happen,” Traylor said. “It was still 0-0 and we didn’t want to give up a goal but they had to earn that goal. She (Watwood) could take that shot 100 more times and never make it again. It may have even been a cross...the effort tonight, it was fun.”
Even though the season is over, Traylor is already looking ahead to next season and what she saw last night is a great sign of things to come from her young squad, starting with her goalkeeper Ana Bryson who recorded 10 saves.
“Ana has really progressed. She’s a freshman,” Traylor said. “The past couple of weeks she’s been ready and she was awesome. She really has come to own it.”
“I hate losing Lily and Echo, but this team has a bright future,” Traylor said. “It’ll be exciting the next few years. We just played Marshall two or three weeks ago and got beat 7-0. I told them, ‘You can leave very happy, just to say that you have come a long way and grown.”
The Lady Tigers end with a season record of 11-10 and will return all but two players next year. They will also gain Abby Elmore back and have Apirada Chetawatee to fill in the holes left by the seniors. It’s safe to say, they will have a say in the district the next couple of years.
