MURRAY — Last season when the Racers took the court, there was one constant — Ja Morant was on the floor. He averaged a whopping 37.25 minutes per game, minus the 16-minute performance in the blowout over Spalding, and played 40 minutes in 12 games.
This year there is a new face that stays on the floor at all times, and he’s just a sophomore — Tevin Brown. His impact on the team by being on the floor is immeasurable. He is on pace to topple the mark set by Morant last season in minutes played already. If you take away his 22-minute game in the blowout vs Brescia, Brown has averaged 38 minutes per game. He has also reached or eclipsed the 40-minute mark eight times. The top two marks came in overtime games where Brown played 42 and 43 minutes. Essentially never coming off of the court.
“I’ve always been a big believer in having your best players on the floor as much as you can. He’s well conditioned and an elite level athlete in that regard,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “It’s important for us because of his familiarity with what we’re trying to get done at both the offensive and defensive end of the floor. He’s a guy that doesn’t make many mistakes on either end of the court. He’s just someone we need out there because of his ability to make the people around him better, not only with his three-point shooting, but his playmaking ability. I’ve said it since he got here, I think he’s a high-level perimeter defender, so we need his presence felt at both ends of the court.”
Last year, he averaged nearly 33 minutes per game while shooting 42% from the three-point line. He had a role and he played well within it. With a playmaker like Morant on the floor, Brown simply had to pick his spots and be accurate from deep. He did just that. On top of being an accomplished three-point shooter, Brown was known for his defensive ability, at least inside of the Murray State locker room. Shaq Buchanan drew the attention away, and rightfully so as the OVC Defensive Player of the Year, but Brown held his own in practice and on game days.
So, coming into this year the expectations were high but Brown was up for the challenge.
Before the season started, he said his biggest focus was on helping to teach the new guys and becoming a more vocal leader. He added that he has more skills to show than just his three-point shooting prowess.
“I take pride in that (defending) more than I do anything else,” Brown said. “I feel like I rebound very well also, so I’ve been able to help in that. I’m also pretty smart with the ball. I don’t have many turnovers, so, me assisting and getting the ball to the right people definitely helps.”
His evolution as a player stems from necessity. With no Ja, the team needed someone to step up. It’s no surprise that Brown ended up answering the call.
“The thing I love is he hasn’t gotten away from that great asset he has, which is being an elite three-point shooter,” McMahon said. “Where I think you see the growth in his game, number one would be his movement without the basketball. I think he does a really nice job of freeing himself up and using the screens, reading the screens to make the right plays there, and second, his ability to get by off the dribble has really improved to create points for himself.”
These improvements can be attributed to one thing — hard work. Brown spent the offseason busting his tail in the gym trying to add new elements to his game.
“I think the third thing that really stands out is his playmaking…He’s at 4.5 assists per game in league play, is really making good decisions when he does put the ball on the floor and attack the painted area, and then the final piece of it is his ability to get to the free-throw line. I think that’s where he’s taken a huge step. I believe it was right around Christmas time, and he’d already taken the same amount of free throws this season as he did the entire freshman campaign, so I think you just continue to see him get better and better in all areas of his game.”
Eight times this year Brown has recorded four assists or more as he continues to get better and better as a player. Since starting OVC play, he has set a career-high in assists with eight in a game against Belmont, free-throw attempts with 18 against SEMO, and he’s averaged just shy of 39 minutes per game.
There may be no Morant on this Racers team, but Brown has done his part in taking on the new leadership role and he has his team undefeated in OVC play. Not bad for a guy last year was know simply as a three-point shooter.
