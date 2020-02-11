MURRAY — It was a great weekend to be associated with the Murray State basketball program.
Not only did the men’s team defeat Tennessee State to claim sole ownership of first place in the OVC, but four former Racers made headlines. Three in the G-League and one on the big stage in the NBA.
It started with the three G-Leaguers Shaq Buchanan, Cam Payne, and Isaiah Canaan all put up monster numbers over the weekend in winning efforts for their teams.
Buchanan scored 36 points, had five assists, and four rebounds for the Memphis Hustle as he continues to get minutes. In the game just before that he scored 28 points and pulled in 10 rebounds in a win.
“I was just taking in all the information the vets and coaching staff gave me while not playing,” Buchanan said. “And just staying ready for when my number would get called. It’s been like that my whole life.”
Cam Payne had an incredible night on Saturday with 43 points and three steals while shooting 17-24 from the floor for the Texas Legends, and the game prior he scored 15 points with nine assists and six rebounds.
Add in Isaiah Canaan’s 23 points, four assists, and four steals for the Stockton Kings on Saturday and it was a complete Racer dominated weekend in the G-League.
Then there was the big-time performance by Ja Morant on Sunday against the Washington Wizards in the NBA.
“It was an awesome weekend,” Racers head coach Matt McMahon said. “How about those 24 hours? In the G-league, Shaq goes for 36, Cam 43, Isaiah 23, which he’s been doing every night since he got back in the US, and then Ja ’s triple-double (Sunday night). It’s just really amazing to see the continued success the players have coming from Murray State, and those are the ones you seen a nightly basis. There are guys over in Europe doing incredibly well and when you get into coaching that’s what it’s all about…You want these guys to be in position when they leave here to go into great situations and continue to have great success. I know our fans are really proud to see so many former Racers doing so well in the pros.”
Morant had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. He is the first rookie this season with a triple-double and continues to push towards a potential Rookie of the Year award.
“I’m very proud of him. We talk about it all the time,” Buchanan said. “I tell him every game that this is the game to get it and he finally got it. I can promise it’s not his last.”
“The guys were super happy for him,” head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins said in the post game press conference. “But one of the biggest plays of the game was—late shot clock he finds Brandon Clarke who had been struggling all game. He trusted his teammate, found him for an open three and it was a big-time shot.”
In the fourth quarter, Morant took over and helped guide the Grizzlies to the win. It’s something he has done all season for Memphis.
“He was able to get downhill and make some big-time finishes and big-time playmaking with some passes out to guys,” Jenkins said. “When we talk about Ja, he’s the ultimate competitor and the ultimate unselfish teammate. He goes out there and tries to do whatever he can to win a ball game. Some nights it’s him taking over and making big time plays, but I thought he had some big moments defensively too.”
All in all, it was a great weekend to be a Racer, and there are plenty more great days to come with this group at the next level.
