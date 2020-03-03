A
s the final OVC weekly awards were announced on Monday, the Murray State Racers learned that despite being co-champions of the regular season, they finished the year with not one, single, solitary weekly award.
It’s not shocking that they didn’t win a Newcomer of the Week award or a Freshman of the Week award, as the Racers didn’t have any major standout weeks from players that qualify for those awards. Still, the fact that no player on the team won an OVC Player of the Week award is a little bit baffling when you look at the numbers certain players put up that were comparable or even arguably better during particular weeks than the winners.
Exhibit A. Just this past week, KJ Williams scored 20 points with 14 rebounds against Eastern Kentucky, the four-seed in the OVC tournament. He then followed that with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Austin Peay, the three-seed in the OVC tournament.
The winner for the week was Quintin Dove, who scored 26 points and hauled in 20 rebounds against SIUE (5-13) who finished the year 11th out of 12 teams. He then followed it up with a performance against the worst team in the OVC, SEMO (3-15), with 27 points and five rebounds. His numbers are solid but the level of competition was not.
“I figured that was a lock,” McMahon said in regards to KJ Williams not winning OVC Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.
“He was just dominant at both ends of the floor,” McMahon said. “Almost 18 points per game, almost 13 rebounds per game, over 50% from the floor, and defensively was terrific. He guarded Terry Taylor a majority of the game when he was on the court. He had six steals in the two games, and to deliver like that, it’s not like we were playing six or seven-win teams. We were playing for the championship and for him to come out against two of the best four teams in our league and play that way, I think, speaks to the type of player he is capable of being on a consistent nightly basis.”
That high-quality week went completely unrewarded by the OVC, and it isn’t the first time a Murray State player was deserving but ultimately was passed over this year.
During the final week of January, Tevin Brown averaged 20.5 points per game, three assists, and shot 8-15 from the three-point line. He lost the award to Jordan Walker, who scored 21.5 points per game, had six rebounds per game, and shot 5-12 from the three-point line.
Then there was the second week of January when Brown had 24.5 points, six assists, and three rebounds per game and led his team to 2-0 for the week. He lost out to Jomaru Brown, who had 31 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game. In the process, his team went 1-1.
It’s not exactly cut and dry that the Racers were more or less deserving those weeks, but to win a championship with not a single individual award just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.
“I don’t care about it,” McMahon said. “I would like for our players to get the recognition they deserve, though. But, I’ve said it all along, I think the strength of our team has been just that – it’s been our team. I think we’ve got a great collection of talented players at every position. I think when you look back from the first week of December to now, we’ve gotten better as the season has gone along. We’ve made improvements at both ends of the court. I think players have gotten better as the season went along. That’s been a big reason for our success. We don’t put a lot of stock in the individual awards, but I would like to see our players get recognized when they deserve them, and I definitely think Tevin Brown has had some ‘Player of the Week’ type moments this year and I’m shocked KJ didn’t win it this week. I wasn’t aware of that (when he was asked about it). It is what it is.”
The Racers have the chance to have the last laugh as the OVC tournament approaches. They could be the first team in league history to win the OVC regular season and OVC tournament with no individual awards, and I’m sure McMahon would happily take that each and every year.
