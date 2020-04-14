MURRAY — I had the opportunity to play baseball for Coach Miller for the first four years (1978-1981) of his legendary 27-year MHS Baseball coaching career.
What a four-year run it was! We won four region championships, one sub-state championship, and were state runner-ups in 1979, which none of us on that ‘79 team will ever get completely over.
Coach Miller and the Tigers added a fifth region championship the year after I graduated. I believe there are only six MHS Tiger Baseball alumni that can claim they never lost a baseball region in their high school career.
All of that didn’t happen by accident.
One thing that really brings Coach Miller’s accomplishments to my mind is a conversation I had with one of my old teammates when I first got to Vanderbilt as a junior college transfer. His name was David Joiner from Christian County High School. He had an outstanding athletic career there before going to Vandy on a basketball scholarship then switching to baseball and reaching the AA level with the New York Mets. He was a starter for the Colonels for both the baseball and basketball teams since the eighth grade so he battled against Coach Miller led teams for years. I played against him for three years and we always got the better of them in baseball. Actually, we were undefeated for the first five years against a school probably three or four times the size of ours.
Anyway, I didn’t know Joiner, although we had just competed against each other in high school. We quickly became friends as well as teammates and eventually, we got around to talking about high school.
He told me, “Bruce, your baseball teams at Murray High were simply years ahead of the rest of us in Western Kentucky. Y’all carried yourselves differently, prepared yourselves differently, played the game differently, and your dugouts (dugout activities) drove us crazy!
I wish I could’ve played for a coach like Miller. I was envious of how much fun y’all seemed to have playing. He raised the bar for every other baseball coach and program in the area.”
I was over in Christian County a few years ago at a barbecue get-together and there were a few coaches and past their prime baseball players in attendance. An older gentleman came up and introduced himself and asked if I had played ball for Coach Miller. He said his name was Ivan and that he played for Coach Miller too, at Trigg County High School. I told him he was mistaken, I could not envision Coach Miller ever at Trigg County.
He then told me, with surprising politeness that I didn’t deserve, that I was mistaken. He said that Coach Miller was one of the finest people and coaches he’d ever known. Ivan went on to tell me that he lived way out in the country on a farm and didn’t have transportation so Coach Miller (who had just started his coaching career) would take him all the way to his house after every practice and game so he could play ball.
I told him he must have been pretty good, and he said, “I wasn’t bad, but I sure wasn’t, ‘driven home every day—good,’ I can tell you that, and I’ll always be grateful.”
You don’t realize much as a high school player at the time, because you’re just focused on playing, but looking back Coach Miller had us doing things that I don’t think many programs around here did, such as indoor practices. He had an arrangement with the MSU Expo center so if it was ever too wet outside we would practice there, and loved it. To this day, on some occasions, I can still associate a ‘livestock’ smell with baseball practice.
I also believe Coach Miller was one of the first coaches in the area to take a team to Florida for Spring Break baseball. There were no sponsors back in those days, that I’m aware of, so there was no advertising to sell. Coach had us doing fundraisers like cutting wood to clear out land for the new sewer plant, spaghetti dinners where the players were waiters, countless car washes, and probably a few other things I can’t remember. What I do remember is that every player on the team participated and it didn’t feel like work at the time.
Bus rides were big for Coach Miller. I cherish those memories too. There were no sign-out sheets back then because nobody ever considered any other way to get home. I feel like today’s players might be missing out on something you only have the chance to experience while playing high school sports.
Coach Miller had a saying he often used, at least in my presence, that I’ll never forget, ‘Ain’t it rich.’ Somebody even wrote that in my yearbook under his picture, might’ve been Coach for all I know. It was years before I even realized what he meant by that saying, but I sure found it funny.
Another saying I’ll never forget would be when a player did something incredibly thick-headed. He’d turn to no one in particular and say, ’What’d make a boy wanna do that!’ Pretty sure I heard that one a few times myself.
Another story my teammate, Jerry Spann, reminded me of happened down at Martin Westview High School in ’78. We were getting the short end of the calls behind the plate that day (not unusual in Tennessee). Our pitcher, Brad Taylor aka “Beak,” threw what looked to be a fastball down the middle and the umpire said, “Strike……..Ball,” and Coach Miller calmly strolled out to home plate. When he got there he took his cap off, scratched his head, and said, “A strike-ball? What’s a strike-ball? I’ve never seen that in my rule book!” Then calmly strolled back to the dugout. He also had one of the slowest walks to the mound for a visit. We used to joke he didn’t walk to the mound, he oozed to the mound.
During our 1979 tournament run, I believe we lost every pregame coin toss, so we were always visitors. We had already won two sub-state games and a final four game in the visiting dugout at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro, but we won the pregame flip vs Shelby County in the state championship game and Coach chose the home dugout. We lost 7-5. I try not to think about how much that home vs visitors decision might’ve haunted Coach over the years.
My most recent story was just last year before our game with St. Mary. We were honoring the ’79 state runner-up team and Kevin Wright and Coach Miller went to the mound where Kevin was going to throw out the first pitch and I was catching. Right before Kevin was gonna throw the ball, I saw Coach Miller lean in and whisper something to him. He froze in what looked like terror for a second before delivering a high strike. After we got off the field I said, ‘Dude, what did Coach Miller say to you?’ and Kevin said Coach had told him, ‘You better not screw this up!’”
As an MHS baseball alumnus and former player of Coach Miller, I am very proud that our baseball field bears his name. I am also grateful to the MHS Hall of Fame committee for choosing to induct Coach Miller’s 1979 baseball team last April. That was a special night for everyone in attendance, but seeing Coach Miller and all my teammates under one roof was a magical and meaningful moment for all of us.
I hope a Cary Miller Memorial Scholarship can be established for future MHS student-athletes.
My deepest condolences to Marilyn, Cary Jr., Mark and Amy along with their spouses and wonderful grandchildren. Coach Miller simply has few rivals when it comes to accomplishments both on and off the field/court and he’ll be missed by many.
