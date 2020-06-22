MURRAY — Each sport has a rare single-game feat that stands out as a unique performance. In baseball, it’s hitting for the cycle, in basketball it’s recording a triple double, in golf it’s a hole-in-one…for the sport of soccer, that coveted accomplishment is scoring a hat trick.
Scoring three goals in a single match is truly a special day, and even top scorers can go an entire collegiate career without crossing off this achievement. Through 20 seasons of competition since the program’s inaugural season in 2000, Murray State women’s soccer has seen 11 Racer hat tricks. Nine different players have collected triples in a single match, with Julie Mooney and Krista Muilkens being the only players to pull off the event twice.
The program’s first hat trick was actually a four-goal performance from Jackie Thomas, when she netted all four scores to propel the Racers to a 4-3 victory over UT Martin in the first round of the OVC Tournament on Oct. 27, 2000. That single-game goal total would not be matched again by a Murray State player until Lacey Latimer tallied four goals and also recorded two assists in an 11-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 15, 2006. Latimer’s 10 total points in that match still stands as the OVC single-game record. Additionally, only seven players in the OVC have ever scored four goals in a game.
The most recent Racer hat trick came on Oct. 10, 2014 when Julie Mooney’s three goals led the Racers to a 5-0 victory over Morehead State. Mooney is also the only player to collect two hat tricks in the same season, as she had also tallied three goals less than a month earlier when she handled the scoring duties in a 3-1 triumph over IUPUI on Sept. 19, 2014.
All-time hat tricks
• 10-27-00 vs UT Martin 4-3 win Jackie Thomas (4)
• 9-14-04 vs Louisville 5-3 loss Theresa Reedy (3)
• 9-30-05 vs Morehead State 3-0 win Krista Muilkens (3)
• 9-15-06 vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff 11-0 win Lacey Latimer (4)
• 9-15-06 vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff 11-0 win Krista Muilkens (3)
• 9-16-07 vs Bacone College 9-0 win Rebecca Schultz (3)
• 10-08-10 vs Tennessee Tech 3-0 win Sophie Hargreaves (3)
• 10-10-11 vs Alabama A&M 6-0 win Shauna Wicker (3)
• 9-14-12 vs Alabama A&M 5-0 win Veronika Pribyslavska (3)
• 9-19-14 vs IUPUI 3-1 win Julie Mooney (3)
• 10-10-14 vs Morehead State 5-0 win Julie Mooney (3)
