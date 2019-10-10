A trip 10 years in the making

MAYFIELD — After thirty minutes of play last night, the Murray High Tigers looked a little lost and trailed 1-0 to a team they beat earlier in the season 5-1. The Graves County Eagles were the only thing standing in the way of the Tigers and their first trip to the district championship, and a guaranteed trip to the regional tournament, in 10 years.
“My first year coming in I had a lot of talented guys, and learning that system was tough for them,” head coach Jared Rosa said. “Then last year, we tried to do a few things going forward and we tried to attack more. Now this year, the guys I’ve had for two or three years now, they’ve meshed those two years together and when it clicked it worked and it worked really really well. Of course, you’ve got mental errors and slip-ups, but when we can put some stuff together and do what the blueprint of the game calls for, we can play with some people.”
It took nearly 35 minutes of play before the Tigers settled into the game and really started to play like they had all year, but by the end, the Tigers were victorious 4-2. It was set-piece mastery for the Tigers who scored three times on set pieces, but the start had Rosa worried.
“I knew that the first 15 minutes would tell the game, and I knew about 10-15 minutes in that it was going to be a dog fight,” Rosa said. “They had a couple of chances going forward and they got one, and we would get to a point about 20 yards out and it looked like we’d forget how to play. We just kind of stopped.”
Maybe it was nerves, or maybe it was the small field they were playing on in Mayfield. Whatever the case was, the Tigers ramped up the intensity and scored the game-tying goal just before the half to wipe the slate clean.
“If you’re talking about physicality-wise, yes I think this field played to our advantage,” Rosa said. “We’ve got some big guys and we go in and challenge all of the 50/50 balls. If we can win that first ball and then somehow direct that second ball towards our guys, then we can be dangerous going forward because you turn around and you can have a chance.”
Chase Renick delivered two big kicks for the Tigers last night. The first tied the game in the first half on a direct free kick. His shot took a deflection and found the back of the net.
In the second half, Renick would score once again on a free-kick to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead, but the goal of the game came before that one.
A set-piece delivery from Charles Pemwell seemed to have a tracking device as it reached the head of Gabe Taylor and he rose up over everyone to send it in. Rosa was in awe of the play after the game.
“That was a man’s goal,” Rosa said.
Taylor was a player that during a rough stretch earlier in the year gave the entire team a post-game speech. In it, he talked about unity and playing for each other. Last night he was a rock on the backline and added the goal. He backed up the talk.
“We did really well winning those long balls out of the air,” Rosa said. “Gabe Taylor sitting at the defensive center mid was just winning all of those headers.”
With a 3-1 lead, the Tigers took a breath and before they knew it, the Eagles had cut the lead to one. The game was tight again all of a sudden. In the end, though, the Eagles buckled under the constant pressure and ended up scoring on themselves to make it 4-2. There were a few Tigers nearby and ready to pounce, but the ball took a bounce off the back of a leg and into the corner of the goal. When the final whistle blew, the Tigers knew they were headed to the regional tournament for the first time in 10 years.
“I’m proud of my guys because they do deserve it with all of the stuff they’ve gone through this year,” Rosa said. “I’m just happy that they are going to get to play in that setting because it’s a whole different setting.”
They still have some business to attend to before the regional tournament, when they take on Marshall County tonight. The Marshals have not lost a game in the region this year, but one of the closest games they played all year was at Murray in a game that went to penalty kicks.
