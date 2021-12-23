In the last hours of Tuesday night, I was stuck in front of the computer trying to put a little more tinsel and “ho-ho-ho” in the article due the next morning for the Thursday paper. Thursday will be the day before Christmas Eve, you know. But with deer season now over (except for the remainder of the stick-and-string season), and the horrific events of late in our part of the world, I don’t seem to have much jingle in my words.
Work has been plentiful this year, a good thing considering all else, but I’m behind, and there are things that must be done by year’s end. The abundance of work didn’t work well with my plans for hunting season either. I kept my nose to the grindstone through late autumn except for a couple of late afternoons during the rifle season. Late muzzleloader came and went last week without much notice. Considering the plight of those caught in the path of the storm made it hard enough just to work, much less think about hunting.
The Redhead and the dawg had been asleep for a while. As for me, I’m still in a dark room on the opposite end of the house watching the words flow across the screen, glancing from time to time to the jumble of data on the other screen. I was tired – so tired that I didn’t know I was falling asleep until I would wake up. A scraggly face appeared on the other screen, one of those dadgum popups I suppose. The guy looked like warmed-over death and was wearing the most ragged camo I’d ever seen. Kept jabbering on and on about something or the other. I’ve got to figure out how to block these things. It won’t go away.
I was so tired and blurry-eyed that the old guy seemed to be talking directly to me; some crazy ad from one of those “TV hunters” I suppose. It didn’t make much sense. He kept rattling a lanyard full of duck calls that was around his neck, going on and on about ghosts and such, seasons past, seasons present, seasons . . . seasons yet to come? Bad piece of chicken I’m guessing. Been in the fridge too long.
Ok, so it was all a dream and I’m flying about with Mr. Ghost of Seasons Past, or so he says. There’s a small boy. He’s sitting in a classroom looking out the window at a beautiful autumn day, but there is a sadness in his eyes. I know that sadness. Come Christmas Day, the boy’s father, grandfather, uncles and cousins will head out on their first hunt of the season for bobwhite quail or maybe rabbits, and he will be left behind, still too young to join the hunters. The scene changes rapidly, dreams tend to do. The boy is older, has his own beagle hound and is trudging through the briers and thickets, sometimes with his dad and friends from church, sometimes with family. Everyone is happy, even the beagle. Then the father and the others are no longer with the hunting party. The boy is much older now, hunting deer alone in the mountains of northern Alabama, lying in a snow goose spread in Arkansas with a group of friends, setting up on a big tom in the rolling hills of Missouri. The days afield were numerous, so much so that I lost count.
I must have dozed off again at the keyboard again because the dream returned, but this time with an angel of sorts; called herself the Ghost of Seasons Present. The night was clear and cold. Ahead was a remote cabin high on a bluff, golden light streaming from the windows. A group of old men were gathered inside for the annual “night before opening day” ritual. They laughed and carried on with one another, gorged themselves on a variety of fried beasts and greens – and cornbread, lots of cornbread. But the mood turned somber as they lifted their glasses to the friends and companions whose lavish shooting houses would remain empty come sunrise. Tears welled up, but there I was again staring at the computer screen. I fixed myself a cup of stout coffee and retired to the family room, empty but for the antlered heads and stuffed fowl – remnants of long-ago days.
An old grandfather clock began to sound the hour (I don’t have a grandfather clock) and a dark, foreboding figure appeared in the room – another dream-induced apparition, caused by the coffee this time, I’m sure. This spirit did not speak, and its face was shrouded in darkness, yet I understood its purpose. Unlike the other spirits, I feared this apparition most of all.
In the corner of the room stood an old shotgun, most of the bluing worn away, gouges in the wooden stock. There were voices in the kitchen and the sound of people coming and going. “I can feel him in this room,” a redheaded woman was saying to the others. “It’s as if he is still here surrounded by all these dusty old trophies from all those years of hunting.” I asked the spirit of whom these people spoke, but the spirit made no sound as we walked outside into a warm spring day.
Along the driveway was an array of tables piled high with clothes, all camouflaged and worn, but folded very neatly. I was intrigued at the array of fishing poles, tackle boxes, gun cases, hats, boots, calls, and deer blinds, but mostly interested at the dozens upon dozens of decoys piled on the ground around the tables. As I watched, folks picked through the collection like scavengers, loading a few items into their cars and trucks, paying but pennies on the dollar for some very expensive things. “I cannot image these things being sold for so little,” I said to the spirit, but again the spirit did not speak. The day grew suddenly dark and cold. Lightning flashed about the sky and I could see the outline of this vile spirit, arm extended, pointing a long, boney finger at a lone decoy that had been left on the table. As the lightning flashed, a terrible chill came over my being, for there, written on the bottom of the ragged old decoy was my name.
The sun was streaming through the family room windows when I awoke, still in the camo recliner from the night before. The antlered heads and array of stuffed fowl still in place, the shotgun locked safely away. “Is it Christmas Eve?” I asked as the Redhead and the dawg came into the room. “Of course not,” she replied. “Christmas Eve isn’t until tomorrow.”
“That’s great!” I exclaimed. “I’m going to call the fellows and if those geese are still hanging around down at the swamp, I’m going to get us the biggest one there for Christmas dinner!” And with that I vowed to finish my work so that I might return to the duck blinds, the deer stands, the cabin on the bluff while there is still time. And with any luck, it will always be said, that he knew how to keep the hunting seasons well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! Merry Christmas!
