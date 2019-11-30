My family and I are very thankful for many things, including the abundant wildlife that we enjoy for dinner. Just like the pilgrims, we eat a lot of wild game. And we have abundant populations of wildlife because as a society we created and enforced laws and funded the hard work of wildlife professionals that helped bring these species back. I am very thankful that we did.
When Daniel Boone roamed our state, there was so much wildlife that it seemed like an inexhaustible supply. Compared to Europe, whose wildlife populations had been ruined centuries before, the animal life of the New World must have been simply overwhelming. But the perception of limitless food made it easy for European colonists to overhunt deer, turkeys, elk, and many other species. Sometimes this was for food for their families. But in many cases these species were hunted for the market.
The passenger pigeon is an unfortunate example of what could have happened to all wildlife. Passenger pigeons flew in such large flocks that the sky would darken, but market forces led to their extinction. The demise of bison was almost worse, because often market hunters would only take the tongues. Although only a tiny fraction of their once enormous populations now exist, they are making a comeback.
Clearly, such unregulated overhunting wasn’t sustainable, and the decline of these and other species, from both market hunting and habitat loss, led to the first North American wildlife laws to regulate their take, and the creation of a new field of science called wildlife biology to restore and manage their populations.
Now whitetails are literally everywhere, turkeys are a common sight, and even elk are now hunted in the Commonwealth. In fact, deer and turkey populations have arguably never been higher in North America, and elk and bear are being restored throughout the east. Many other species have been brought back from the brink of extinction in North America, including bald eagles, alligators, and river otters.
But this didn’t happen overnight. It was the enforcement of uniquely American wildlife laws that allowed these species the opportunity to recover. Europeans destroyed their wildlife populations before they knew what they had, and wildlife became a commodity for the wealthy. But when they immigrated to America, the colonists formed our democracy, and eventually created laws to protect wildlife for everyone—not just kings and queens.
The rule of law matters in the United States, and whether you steal money from a bank or kill a deer out of season, you have broken the law. These laws have been critical for protecting remaining populations, and we shouldn’t take them for granted. One of the reasons rhinos are almost extinct is because they live in countries with weak democracies that lack the resources to enforce anti-poaching laws. We can look at the demise of rhinos and other African wildlife as similar to our own country’s extermination of passenger pigeons and bison. When our country was young and more fragile, we didn’t have the political will to stop the slaughter either. But now we do. Our democracy is strong and our laws are enforced.
The second part of the recovery equation is restoration. Laws protect species, but restoring their populations required active reintroduction of species into places that, for some, they had not existed for a century. Deer, turkeys, and most recently, elk, were trapped in the wild and moved, sometimes thousands of miles. Habitat protection and improvements have also been crucial in these wildlife success stories. And all of this effort was because wildlife biologists were working hard to give these species a second chance.
So this Thanksgiving, as you are dining on your turkey, whether wild or store-bought, it is worth reflecting on the bountiful wildlife our nation enjoys, the democracy that preserves them, and the wildlife professionals that brought these species back. We rightfully give thanks for many things, but in my mind these should always be among them.
