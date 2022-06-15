MURRAY — Adam Melton has not been doing long-distance running very long, a little less than two years to be exact.
In that time, though, the Murray resident has rapidly developed his skills to the point that he believes he can compete in that ultimate test of a distance runner — the marathon. In October, he tried 13.7 miles in the third annual Bridge to Bridge Half Marathon, his first competitive race, and won.
What’s another 12.5 miles for the 2022 St. Jude Rock’ N Roll Nashville event, right? Well, it turned out to not be that much of a challenge after all.
All Melton, 27, did was go to Nashville in late April and complete that course in a little more than three hours, which was pretty good for someone running his first-ever marathon. Then, race organizers told him where he had finished.
“I really had no idea where I’d finished and someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know where you finished? Third!’’ Melton remembered of how he learned he was third in the 25-29 age group, but he had another surprise waiting.
“I was like, ‘What?!! I had no idea.’ Then he said, ‘That’s good enough for 16th overall.’”
Melton was shocked, especially when he realized that between 2,700 and 2,800 runners from throughout the world ran in Nashville.
“Going in, I was thinking top 50 overall would be good, because this was a field with a lot of really experienced, big-time runners. I was stoked,” he said.
So how did Melton go from casual runner to marathon competitor? He said it was a matter of steady improvement.
He said he began running casually after graduating from Murray State in 2017 as a way of staying in shape. However, about two years ago, he started realizing that he could go farther. So he began testing himself.
“I had kind of worked my up to five or six miles and it hit me one day ... I knew I could do way more if I just put in a whole lot more work,” he said of how his milage started increasing. “I started running 10 or 15 and it got to be that doing a marathon was really not that big of a deal.
“It just sort of came naturally over a short period of time. It’s one of those things where I got decently good at it and could progress pretty quickly.”
He said he never dreamed of running 3:05:39, his finishing time in Nashville.
“I think it had a lot to do with the crowd,” he said of how most of the streets of Nashville were lined with spectators, which, he said, gave him an added boost of adrenaline. “When I do marathons by myself (in Murray), I don’t run nearly that fast. I don’t anything close to three hours, five minutes and 39 seconds.
“I really do think it was because of the huge crowd, being in a big city and having the competition of trying to keep up with everybody to make sure I did the best I could.”
Melton said that as he entered the final stages of the race, he was feeling very little physical wear. So, with two miles to go, he had a moment that seems straight out of a movie. He reached into his runner’s pack, pulled out his cellphone and called his father, Rick, who had come with other family members to watch the race.
“I said, ‘Hey, I’m at mile 24 and I’m coming in hot, so I want you to be at the finish line,’” Adam said of how the finish line was in the shadow of Nissan Stadium. “Dad answered and said, ‘I can’t believe you’re calling me! You OK?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I’m solid.’”
The Nashville event is part of a large world-wide series of events for the organization known as the Rock’N Roll Running Series. This particular race doubled as a major fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and had raised more than $12 million since St. Jude became an event partner in 2012.
Now, Melton has his sights set on his next event, another Rock’N Roll Race. This time, the site will be Las Vegas for another marathon in February.
“That’s just one I think would be awesome, plus it would give me a chance to get an even better time,” he said, looking farther into the future. “I’d like to get my time under three hours for my age group because that would qualify me for the Boston Marathon (one of the premier marathon events in the world) and that’s what I would really like to run in the next couple of years, and I just really want to be prepared for (Vegas).” n
