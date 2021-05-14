BARDWELL—Adison Hicks drove in four on three hits to lead the Calloway Lady Lakers past Carlisle County 12-2 on Thursday.
Hicks drove in runs on a triple in the second and a home run in the third.
Calloway fired up the offense in the first inning. Emerson Grogan homered on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.
The Lady Lakers kept the scoring going scoring six runs in the third inning. Paige Kramer, Attie Lax, Hicks, and Preslee Phillips each drove in runs during the inning.
Caitlyn Powers pitched Calloway to victory. Powers surrendered two runs on two hits over five innings, striking out seven.
Rhianna Thomason took the loss for Carlisle County. Thomason allowed 16 hits and 12 runs over five innings, striking out one and walking one.
Calloway hit two home runs on the day. Hicks had a dinger in the third inning to go along with Grogan’s home run. Calloway totaled 16 hits. Izzy Housden, Phillips, Grogan, Hicks, and Carson McReynolds each racked up multiple hits for Calloway. Hicks, Grogan, Phillips, and Housden each collected three hits to lead the Lady Lakers.n
