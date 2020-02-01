MURRAY — A constant cacophony of arrows hitting targets filled the room on Friday as the Murray High Tigers hosted the archery regional tournament.
Hundreds of participants filled the gymnasium, cafeteria, and surrounding area last night as the tournament got underway.
It was just the opening round that featured shooters from the elementary level and still, the place was packed. That’s because archery has grown in numbers over the last few years and continues to build.
“In 2002 there were 19 pilot schools in the state of Kentucky (that participated in archery),” State Coordinator Lisa Frye said. “We’re going into 2020 with about 700 schools. It’s about more than just competing. It’s about kids working together, being part of a team, and they get excited about school again. It’s about so much more than just archery.”
Putting on an event like the regional requires a lot of time and preparation from the host school and this year that responsibility fell on Murray High. Head coach of the archery team Chuck Byers said he’s been working hard to get everything in place for the athletes to compete.
“Weeks in advance we started registration and trying to get everybody in,” Byers said. “I talked to every single coach, just trying to get all of the kids in and lined up…Then, today I started at 6 a.m. just getting all of this stuff loaded up and making sure it was tournament ready. It’s a little bit of a bigger deal since it’s regional and we’re trying to make sure everything goes at it should.”
There are a lot of moving parts, from registration to setup, getting officials, setting a schedule for shooters, and all of this for over 500 archers to compete in a two-day period.
Today when the event continues, the middle school and high school archers will step to the tape, all with a trip to the state tournament on their minds. It takes a lot to be able to successfully perform on tournament day and practice plays a huge role, but Byers said they treat it like any other meet in order to keep the kids from overthinking it and getting nervous.
“This is such a mental thing that we try not to put a lot of pressure on the kids and pressure in their heads,” Byers said. “Because then they’d get here and get nervous and they wouldn’t shoot well, so we do it like business as usual.”
The kids are well prepared after about 24 practices since the season began and multiple events sprinkled in throughout. Plus, for the Tigers, the pressure to perform as a team is gone because they already qualified for the state tournament through an earlier meet. Now they are just focused on doing their best and possibly bringing home a regional title before they make their way to state.
Once they reach the state competition, the number of competitors rises from 500 to over 7,000. Unlike other sports where the numbers dwindle the further you go, in archery, the numbers increase exponentially. In fact, if any archer for Murray qualifies for the national level, they will face off against approximately 15,000 archers.
First, the Tigers need to get through this meet and Byers is hoping things stay smooth.
