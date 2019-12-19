MURRAY — Robin Hood, Legolas, Hawkeye, Merida, Katniss Everdeen – and Murray High’s Nick Welch.
What do they have in common? They are all highly skilled with a bow and arrow. The difference is one does it for real and the others are all fictional characters.
Welch just set a new career-best with a score of 298 at Calloway County last Saturday. What that means is out of 30 arrows, 28 hit bullseye, and the other two hit just outside, for nine points.
In a regular tournament round, archers fire off a total of 40 arrows. The first five are from 10 meters and are deemed the practice shots. Then the next 15 are scoring shots. Archers are aiming, with no sights, at a bullseye that is about the size of the bottom of a soda can. After the first 15 scoring arrows are shot, they then move back to 15 meters and again fire off five practice arrows. Then they shoot their last 15 scoring arrows and tally up the points.
In the match at Calloway County, Welch was as close to perfect as he’s ever been, outside of practice rounds.
“A quarter-inch,” Welch joked.
“The two nines he shot, were less than a quarter-inch (away),” head coach Chuck Byers said. “They had to look at it … One of them was probably a 16th of an inch and the other an eighth.”
This all started back in fifth grade for Welch when he took up archery for the first time as a sport. The KHSAA sanctions the event and even holds state championships. Now, entering his senior year, Welch is once again eyeing a potential state title.
Byers said he saw the potential in Welch during his sophomore year.
“About two years ago, when he was a sophomore, he was pretty steady in the 270s but I could see it,” Byers said. “I think it was a mental thing. Once they learn how to shoot archery, to a point it’s all in their head and I think he had a little bit of a confidence problem … He really started dominating last year. He spanked everybody pretty good last year.”
That incredible season last year came to a disappointing end at the state tournament. Welch had quite arguably his worst day on the range of the entire year, shooting a 286, which for many would be a career-best, but for him was a season-low.
“My lowest scoring tournament was the biggest of the year,” Welch said. “It was good all the way up until that point, but that was my lowest score.”
“Everybody wants to win that state title, but that’s one day,” Byers said. “You have your one bad day like he did there and that’s it.”
So, what goes into being one of the best archers in the state?
“Lots of just shooting, lots of practice, and it’s mainly a mental game,” Welch said. “It’s just practice and then it all comes after that.”
“I probably shoot 500 arrows a week, not counting the tournaments. That’s just at home … I just shoot inside my house down the hallway … Instead of going to the shop and it’s still cold with no wind, I shoot inside my house. That way, I can stay warm and I can shoot in a T-shirt.”
Despite the number of shots he puts on target every week, he has never, not even in practice, hit 30 straight bullseyes to score a perfect 300. As he said before, it comes down to something as small as a quarter-inch.
The challenge is two-fold. Find a way to aim without a sight, and have a smooth release that allows your bow to be steady and motionless.
“These mechanical releases, kids have problems with their release, and they throw their bows,” Byers said. “Nick’s doesn’t move. His release is as close to a mechanical one that you can get.”
As for the aiming, Welch uses a typical design aspect of all bows as his aiming point. The curve above the handle of his bow has a sharp corner and he utilizes that to aim at a point nowhere near the bullseye, in order to drop his shots in from 15 meters and a completely different spot from 10 meters.
“Kids use different things, some of them use the bottom of this, or the tip of this, or the edge of this,” Byers said. “About 90% of them use the tip of the arrow to aim with.”
“I aim six inches to the right and six inches down for the 10-meter and then for the 15 (meter) I aim at the top right corner of the target,” Welch said. “I aim with the riser … You can’t have any marks on these because that would be considered cheating. Some people shoot with the tip of their arrow.”
“Everybody aims with something,” Byers added.
To further put the perfect score into perspective and even give credence to the 298 that he shot last week, only one 300 has ever been recorded at the state tournament, back in 2015 by Clay Stevens from Trigg County. As for 299 and 298, that feat had been accomplished twice each, 299’s by Dalton Hinkle (Henderson County) 2018 and Henry Thompson (Anderson County) 2018, and 298’s by Joshua Smith (Model) 2017 and Dustin Johnson (Graves County) 2014.
It takes extreme focus and the ability to be repetitive with perfection in order to come close to a 300 and Welch is closing in on that mark. He said he drowns out what is going on around him during a round and just focuses on each of his shots, one at a time.
“He’s pretty loose and relaxed and cuts up a lot, but when he comes to the gym he changes faces and gets pretty serious, for his round anyways,” Byers said.
Archery is an all-inclusive sport that doesn’t require you to run a 4.4 40-yard dash, or have a huge vertical jump, or anything typically considered as “athletic.” Instead, it’s a sport that allows anyone and everyone to compete, as long as they are willing to put in the time and hone their craft.
“Anybody can do it,” Welch said. “You don’t have to be athletic really to do it.”
“I think that’s the biggest draw of all,” Byers said. “When I started coaching, I thought I would see a lot of the hunting kids, but 70% of our team is the band kids and the people that don’t play other sports. We have one or two that play other sports, and the rest of our team is everybody else and they are good at it.”
At the end of the day, Welch ranks higher than the characters listed at the start. At least he can do it for real – a modern-day marksman who would’ve been revered in medieval times.
