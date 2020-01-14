MAYFIELD — It took less than one full quarter for the Lady Tigers to score more than the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles did for the entire game as Murray High rolled to a 58-13 win in the opening round of the All-A tournament in Mayfield.
After over a week off the Lady Tigers showed no signs of rust jumping out to a quick 24-2 lead after one quarter of play. Pacing Murray High was Calli Carver with 16 points and seven rebounds in less than three quarters of play. The game was never in question for head coach Tom Foust and his team.
“We really needed the week, just some scrapes and bruises we were trying to heal up,” Foust said. “It was good to come back out here and get our legs stretched again and really get after it.”
The Lady Eagles were overwhelmed by the swarming defense and turned the ball over 21 times which resulted in 21 points for the Lady Tigers. Foust said the defense was a focus for his team in the pregame huddle.
“We wanted to be aggressive early on and test ourselves, test them, and I was really proud of the way we came out and battled,” Foust said.
The points off of turnovers were huge for the Lady Tigers as they allowed them to stretch the lead out without having to create in the half-court sets.
“We want to get as many easy points as we can, like everybody,” Foust said. “You can’t let those go and expect to compete in this region.”
On offense, the Lady Tigers got the 16 points from Carver, another 13 from Angela Gierhart, and 10 from Makenzie Turley as the big three carried the load. Those three were also critical in forcing over half of the turnovers in the full-court press. Foust said the defense was what led to the win and that they will need it on Thursday.
“It was everything,” Foust said. “We knew what we wanted to do early on as far as being aggressive with our press and everything, but even in the half court, we wanted to be really fundamental. We weren’t super aggressive. We just wanted to be fundamental and not give up anything easy.”
The All-A is a place the Lady Tigers are familiar with and they know what kind of opportunity is ahead of them.
“This is our chance to make our first real statement this year,” Foust said. “We’ve been in all of the big games for the most part and this is our first chance to make a statement.”
The Lady Tigers will compete in the next round of the All-A Classic on Thursday at 6 p.m. Murray High will play Carlisle County at Mayfield.
The matchup should be tight as Carlisle is currently sixth in the region and Murray is seventh.
A tight game is what cost the Murray High Lady Tigers last year when they were defeated by Owensboro Catholic 42-41 in the second round of the tournament last year.
Hopefully this season Murray High will be able to finish up the second round on top and advance to the semifinals. It all depends on their preparation the rest of this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.