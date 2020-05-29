MURRAY — The last hope for local sports fell through on Wednesday when the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Department announced the cancellation of the summer leagues that include baseball, softball and tee-ball.
Youth sports had been given the green light to return to action by Gov. Andy Beshear, but some guidelines accompanied the reopening. Those guidelines were presented in a 10-page document that indicated the return of “low touch outdoor sports” such as track and field, biking, tennis, golf, baseball, softball and tee-ball. It also allowed for the return of “low touch indoor sports” such as karate, basketball, cheerleading and volleyball, and “high touch outdoor sports” which included both soccer and football.
The stipulations, or guidelines, that came with the return of these sports were thorough and extreme. Some of the main points that made a season difficult for the parks department to conduct were:
-Practices can only consist of no more than 10 individuals and one supervising adult per group, and multiple groups should be appropriately socially distanced.
-Discourage unnecessary physical contact (high fives, handshakes, fist bumps, hugs).
-Eliminate, to the greatest extent, touching of shared equipment.
-Encourage parents and custodians to monitor own children.
-Limit any nonessential visitors, spectators, volunteers involving external groups and organizations.
-Eliminate travel competitions and scrimmages outside of the local community.
-Direct coaches/staff/families/athletes who have had close contact with persons diagnosed with COVID-19 to quarantine.
-Prioritize outdoor practice as much as possible.
-Wait in cars with parents/custodians just prior to practice, to avoid mingling.
-Encourage athletes to ride with parents/custodians to events, to avoid carpooling.
-Designate a youth sports director responsible for COVID-19 response.
-Develop a policy for return-to-play following COVID-19 or other related illnesses.
-Create and post a cleaning and sanitizing plan specific to the youth sport activity.
-Sanitize equipment and any other used items before, during and after every event.
-Support healthy hygiene by providing soap, paper towels, tissues, no-touch/foot pedal trash cans, as well as 60% alcohol hand sanitizer if water is unavailable.
Then there was the biggie, league officials, coaches and other necessary parties, including players, should “wear face coverings at all times, unless doing so would represent a serious risk to their health or safety.”
These guidelines led to the decision to cancel the season out of safety concerns for the kids. A hot July day while wearing a facemask and running around bases didn’t sound very safe.
In an email sent out to parents and guardians, the parks department outlined the steps they will take moving forward and some of the reasoning behind the decision.
“We want to thank you for the continued support as we attempt to make decisions regarding all of our programming and events offered by Murray-Calloway County Parks. Our mission statement says:
‘The mission of the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Department is to provide opportunities in leisure and recreational activities in safe and educational environments, to conserve natural resources, and to provide facilities, services, and parks that enhance the quality of life for individuals and families of Murray and Calloway County as well, as surrounding communities.’”
“With that statement in mind, and with the guidelines handed down by Gov. Beshear on Friday, we regretfully announce that we will be canceling most of our programs and events for June and July,” the email stated. “This includes, but is not limited to, all youth baseball/softball, tee-ball, and all aquatic programs. We apologize for any confusion or inconveniences that this may cause, with new information coming out almost daily we have had to re-evaluate our previous plans. We plan to attempt to offer an abbreviated fall season prior to the start of our Youth Flag Football season. Flag Football will begin in October.”
Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said, “With all the restriction that came down from the Governor’s office last week, ultimately that’s what led to the decision. It would have been difficult to do a season with the new guidelines in place.”
Financially, this will take a toll on the parks department as they rely on the income from these summer leagues, and more specifically, the concessions sold at games, to help fund other activities throughout the year. On top of that, they are already without income from the swimming pool this year.
“It will be a major hit,” Yates said. “Baseball, tee-ball, and softball are a big part of what we do here at the parks. The biggest financial hit will be in our concession sales, which we sell at every game.”
They plan to offer a couple of different options for refunding the payments they have already received from those kids that were registered to participate in summer leagues.
“We will be offering full refunds for those that have already registered for these programs,” the email said. “These refunds will be offered in the form of a household credit (to be used for a later registration or reservation), or as a mailed check. To start the refund process, you will need to contact John Gorrell at john.gorrell@murrayparks.org. Please include the name of the child, your name, and if you would like a credit or a check. If you opt for the check, please verify your mailing address.”
Another casualty of COVID-19 is the travel ball tournament season. Typically the park would host a few different events during the summer, but due to restrictions, there are currently no events scheduled for June or July.
The park does plan to reopen most of the facilities in the coming days starting on June 1.
“On June 1 we will be opening the Betty Hudson Park Office (900 Payne Street), Central Park gates, Dog Park, Murray Lions Club Skate Park, Chestnut Park Playground, Chestnut Park Restrooms, Bee Creek Soccer Complex (for informal play only), and Bee Creek Playground,” the email said. “On June 15 we will be opening baseball/softball and tee-ball fields (practice only), all pavilions/shelters, Central Park 4-Plex Playgrounds and Central Park 4-Plex Restrooms. The fields will be available for rental through the MCCP Office free of charge for 90-minute blocks but will close at 8 p.m.. All practices will need to adhere to state and local guidelines of 10 or less until July 1. A full list of our opening phases will be available on our website, www.murrayparks.org.”
Yates added that there is the potential for a disc golf or footgolf tournament in the near future, but nothing is set in stone as of now. He also said the park may offer some form of a condensed baseball, softball and tee-ball season during September and that the current plans have flag football starting in October.
