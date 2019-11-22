MURRAY — Racer softball is set to welcome the signing class of 2020-2021, which features eight student-athletes that plan to continue their academic and athletic careers at Murray State - as announced by MSU head coach Kara Amundson on Wednesday.
“We are really excited about the young ladies in the 2020 signing class. They bring a variety of talents to our roster. We have a good amount of speed and power both offensively and defensively with this young group, and they will be hungry to compete right away when they step on campus. Not only do they bring a ton of softball talent, but they are solid in the classroom and are going to continue the Racer softball tradition of being incredible members of the Racer Nation community. We are proud and excited for this group,” said Amundson.
Victoria Garland – 5-3 – 3B/C - Evansville, Ind. – 5-3 (FJ Reitz High School)
Garland, a catcher/third baseman from Evansville, Indiana, comes to Murray State after leading the Panthers of FJ Reitz High School as a four-year varsity letter winner, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 and 2019. She is also a three-time Hustle Award winner as she led her side to a 2019 undefeated City Championship in a season that saw her earn First Team All-Metro accolades and second team All-SIAC (Southern Indiana Athletic Conference) distinction. She was also named to the Academic All-City Team from 2016-2019, while her 2019 campaign featured a .994 fielding percentage and a .435 on-base percentage. Off the field, Garland is a member of the National Honor Society and is the senior class Vice President while serving on the Student Council.
Jordan Caple – 5-3 – OF/MI - Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland High School)
An outfielder/middle infielder from Stockbridge Georgia, Caple led the Wolves of Woodland High School as a two-time All-Region infielder that earned a pair of team MVP awards during her freshman and junior seasons. To compliment her outstanding athletic achievements, the two-time Athlete of the Year nominee is also an honor roll student, a member of Student Government Association, and an active participant in the National Society of High School Scholars.
Kamryn Carcich – 5-9 – U - Ocean Springs, Miss. (St. Martin High School)
Carcich, a utility player who hails from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, will join the Racers after leading the Yellow Jackets of St. Martin during her high school career. A three-time Mississippi All-Star, Carcich posted a .431 batting average with 51 extra-base hits, while also turning in a 3.13 ERA with 264 strikeouts in the circle during her time at St. Martin. The Carcich family is quite familiar with collegiate athletics as her sister Katelynn plays softball for Delta State University, and her uncle Andrew played football at Belhaven University.
Taylor Jackson – 5-7- C - Oldham County, Ky. (Oldham County High School)
A catcher from Oldham County, Kentucky, Jackson sparked the Colonels of Oldham County High School as an All-District MVP and a two-time overall All-District team selection. A pair of All-Metro selections can also be added to her list of accomplishments to accompany her recognition as a two-time All-Region honoree. A complete student-athlete, she has earned high marks in the classroom as her dedication to education is evident with her standing as an honor roll student during her high school career.
Bryce Adkinson – 5-4 – OF - Winter Garden, Fla. (West Orange High School)
Adkinson, an outfielder from Winter Garden, Florida will arrive at Murray State after impressive seasons at West Orange High School led the Warriors to three consecutive State Tournament appearances. She reached base at a .342 clip during her high school career, while also competing on a Windermere Wildfire select team that placed seventh in the nation.
Hope Jones – 5-2 – MI/OF - Cerulean, Ky. (Christian County High School)
An outfielder/middle infielder from Cerulean, Kentucky, Jones guided the Colonels of Christian County High School to six district titles since joining the varsity team in just seventh grade. In addition to being named to the All-District Academic Team for each of the last six years, she garnered All-District honors during both her sophomore and junior seasons. Jones also earned All-Region accolades during her sophomore and junior campaigns, while guiding her side to a Regional Championship during sophomore year. The six-time letter winner also carries a top-10 GPA in her class, and is a member of National Honor Society, FCA, and the Future Business Leaders of America.
Brea Croslin – 5-9 – SS - Russelville, Ky. (Logan County High School)
Croslin, a shortstop from Russelville, Kentucky, played an instrumental part in the success of the Logan County Cougars, as the two-time First Team All-Region selection led her side to a pair of District Championships during her high school career. Croslin was also selected to the region’s All-Tournament team twice during postseason play, and was recognized at the All-District level on five separate occasions. Off the field, Croslin is an honor student and member of BETA club, and has served as Student Council President while also dedicating time as a Student Ambassador. She has also been involved with the Future Business Leaders of America during her time at Logan County High School.
Brittney Proctor – 5-4 – U - Union City, Tenn. (South Fulton High School/ John A. Logan College)
A utility player out of Union City, Tennessee and a graduate of South Fulton High School, Proctor comes to Murray State as a transfer after spending a year at John A. Logan College where she hit .333 with a .421 on-base percentage. Scoring 31 runs, she also collected 17 extra-base hits and recorded eight stolen bases on the season. A Region 24 All-Tournament Team selection in her freshman campaign to lead the Lady Vols, she also saw success in the classroom as she earned recognition on the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring of 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.