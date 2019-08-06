MURRAY — Over the past week, a local Murray Middle School student-athlete had the experience of a lifetime, and as an All-American was selected to play baseball for the Great Lakes region which includes Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois.
The USSSA (United States Special Sports Association) All-American games tournament took place in Viera, Florida at Space Coast Stadium and featured teams from all over the United States. Being selected to represent the Great Lakes region required Kobe Watson to try out at one of three locations and compete with the best the region has to offer.
“We went to the tryouts last year in Chicago and he didn’t make it (the team),” his father and coach Ron Watson said. “So he came back and worked his tail off and we took him to Indianapolis this year, and he got chosen from that tryout. There were about 40 kids there and probably 40-50 kids at the other tryout sites, so between about 150 kids, he was one of 25 picked.”
After earning a spot on the team, Kobe set out for Florida, but he wasn’t alone. His dad, Ron, was with him every step of the way and was selected to be a coach for the team too. During the tryout phase, they open up the coaching spots to applicants, and Ron’s resumé was good enough for the honor of coaching the All-American team.
“I’ve coached a high-level travel team here for about six years now and I coach the middle school baseball and basketball teams, so I guess they thought that was good enough,” Ron said. “ They shot me a message saying, ‘Hey we’ve chosen you as one of the coaches for the Great Lakes team. Would you like to do it?’ and obviously I did and it was a great time and I’m glad I did it.”
The tournament was one week long and featured pool play followed by bracket play and the Great Lakes region team earned a top seed heading into the National bracket phase.
During the games, Kobe got to play plenty of middle infield between shortstop and second base.
“I play everywhere,” Kobe said. “I tried out for middle infield, primarily shortstop, and pitcher.”
“He’s unique,” Ron said. “Anywhere you need him, you can put him. He picks up with other travel teams when he’s not playing with us and they will put him wherever, so he can play every position on the field, which is good.”
As a coach, Ron was able to put Kobe in the outfield for an inning as well during the tournament and had him on the mound a little bit too.
Playing at a level like this doesn’t just happen overnight, but for Kobe, he’s been playing for quite some time.
“I started playing baseball as soon as I could walk,” Kobe said.
“He’s right that he’s been playing ever since he could walk,” Ron said. “When he was 3 years old he was hitting balls over the house, so he’s always been pretty good, but we’ve trained him to be able to play everywhere instead of just going, ‘Oh, you want to play shortstop, well, we’ll just put you at shortstop,’” Ron said. “We’ve put him at every position. Three years ago, he was my starting catcher. Then last year, he was my starting left fielder. And then this year he’s my starting shortstop.”
That training is what makes Kobe so special. It’s not every day that a baseball player can change from position to position and not lose a bit of skill defensively. Four years ago, he was the starting first baseman for the travel team coached by his dad, which further demonstrates his skill as a utility player.
At the end of the day, though, Kobe wants to be a shortstop and he thinks he has what to takes defensively but he thinks he could improve at the plate as a hitter.
“I’m probably a better defender than I am at the plate,” Kobe said. “I need to swing at better pitches and work the count more.”
His dad, however, said that’s not really a big concern because he’s pretty good at hitting too.
“On the travel team this year, he hit .500 so he hits pretty good too,” Ron said. “But he’s probably right. He struggled a little bit with his bat last week in Florida, but he still hit almost .300, but defensively, he’s pretty good. There’s not many I’ve seen that’s as good as him with the glove.”
When the tournament was all said and done, the Great Lakes region placed third overall and the experience likely helped Kobe improve his game even more with such stiff competition.
“Every kid that was there was legit,” Ron said. “You could tell it was the best kids from basically every region. They got it right.”
Now, unlike the Little League World Series, this USSSA tournament was “real baseball.” The USSSA uses the same rules that middle school, high school, college and even the MLB use for their games, so there are distinct differences between the two organizations.
“This is real baseball. Not saying that to demean Little League, but those kids are 13-14 and they are still standing on the bag when the pitch is being thrown,” Ron said. “They’re not taking leads and things like that. USSSA is the governing body we play with, which I believe is the top governing body of real baseball in the United States and it’s everything done basically like Major League Baseball and high school baseball for the most part.”
He continued saying that the Little League doesn’t truly prepare kids for the middle school level because of the rules they use compared to the USSSA.
“Little League World Series stuff, and I’m not trying to say anything bad about it, but it’s a little watered down,” Ron said. “Those are basically recreation league all-star teams, so those guys are still standing on the base when the pitch is thrown, and at that age, those guys are playing middle school baseball. In regular middle school baseball, they are taking leads and they’re getting jumps on pitches and they’re running on dropped third strikes and things like that, and Little League baseball doesn’t do that.”
One can imagine that when you face the best in an entire region that the pitching quality will be exponentially better. In this case, that’s 100% accurate, almost like the pitches that were thrown during the games.
“The guys we played against at the All-American games were throwing mid-to-high-70s and they had wicked cutters. They had nice changeups. They had nice curves,” Ron said. “They were throwing some pretty wicked off-speed stuff. You could tell that every kid that was there probably went to pitching coaches and spent quite a bit of money training. They had some wicked stuff, but he’s right. You take those kids and throw them into middle school baseball and they’re probably still throwing pretty hard from 60 feet, 6 inches. Some of the stuff we see around here is a little slower.”
“In middle school, you still have those fast pitchers, but for the USSSA games everybody throws hard and it’s from closer,” Kobe said. “So it’s even harder. If you took those All-Americans from anywhere that played in that tournament and you put them at 60 feet they’d still throw hard.”
That was one of the only major differences in the USSSA games compared to a middle school or above game, the distance to the mound. Typically it’s 60 feet, 6 inches, but in USSSA they pitch from 54 feet away and the bases are 80 feet apart compared to the typical 90 feet. However, as Kobe said, the kids that were throwing hard at the tournament would throw equally as hard from the normal distance. His dad said that the difference was visible between the levels between here and what he saw there.
“You’ve got your kids from McCracken and Marshall who can throw gas, but more around our area you don’t see much of that in the youth scene. Everybody is around that 60 mph range from that distance,” Ron said. “These kids were pumping gas and hitting spots and I think that’s one of the biggest things. Around here, everybody is just throwing straight-line fastballs right down the midland these guys were locating. Catchers were setting up inside and outside and never in the middle, so it’s tough. Inside balls, you have to be able to move your hands in, and with outside balls, you’ve got to be able to take it the other way and you don’t have to worry about that as much here.”
Kobe has plans to try out again next year and the year after that, and hopefully get to experience that high-level of competition again and again.
“He’s going to keep trying out until he’s 14, so he’s got a couple more years he’s going to keep doing it,” Ron said. “He definitely wants to do it again. It was a pretty great experience for him, for both of us.”
For now, Kobe will get set for the middle school season where he will play shortstop, catcher, pitcher and pretty much anything else that they need of him. Maybe one day he will achieve his dream of playing collegiate baseball. He’s a West Coast kid at heart with hopes of playing at UCLA — and who can blame a kid named after the Los Angeles Lakers great, Kobe Bryant?
