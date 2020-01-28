MURRAY — Sunday afternoon news started to surface about a deadly helicopter crash that left nine dead and no survivors. The crash took place north of Los Angeles and the victims included John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and her daughter Payton, Ara Zobayan, and Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
The passing of Kobe rocked the nation – nay, the world. His legacy and iconic stature separated him from the rest and sparked conversations and memories to flow into the social media world. It also reached the hearts of those inside of the Murray State locker rooms.
“When I first saw it, I was like, ‘Did that really happen?’ and sometimes things like that happen to remind all of us how blessed we are,” head coach of the Murray State women’s basketball team Rechelle Turner said. “You hate it for all of the people that loved him, as a player, as a friend. It took me back to when Pat Summit passed. I didn’t personally know her but it personally affected me, and I know that it personally affected a lot of people.”
Both Turner and head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon expressed their grief for the children involved as well.
“Probably the thing that bothered me the most was the children on the helicopter,” Turner said. “When you’re a mom, that’s what you think about and it’s just sad that people pass every single day and they’re not recognized because they’re not iconic or they’re not in the NBA. I think the emotion for me comes from the fact that sometimes we forget to be appreciative for what we have and worry so much about the storms in our life and the things that maybe come and go, with wins and losses as a coach and things like that and sometimes we forget perspective. So I think as much as anything, yesterday put things in perspective for me and I hugged my children quite a bit yesterday.”
“It was a shocking day. I still don’t think it has quite set in,” McMahon said. “For me, I look at it as a parent. I was born about three months before Kobe Bryant. Same age. His daughter was 13. My oldest daughter is 11. So I just can’t imagine what the family is going through. Obviously, we know he’s a global icon, but for me, it’s more the parent side of it.”
Several of the Murray State players tweeted out messages about the Kobe news. Tevin Brown sent out a series of tweets saying “I know Kobe didn’t just die,” and stated that he was near tears. His last message was simply, “Early mornings in the gym as a kid trying to figure out moves I’ve seen you do.”
“You’ve got to realize that for them, that’s one of the guys they’ve grown up watching every day and trying to emulate his moves and follow in his historic performances and championships,” McMahon said. “You see a lot of the videos floating around of the different players and coaches and how it has impacted them, I mean it’s devastating. Heartbreaking for millions and millions of people.”
Anthony Smith also tweeted out and said, “I’m not going to lie, this is hurting me right now. Kobe was a good man, for real, prayers to his family.” KJ Williams tweeted, “Not Kobe man.”
For Demond Robinson, it was just as sad. He talked about the loss of the icon and echoed William’s thoughts.
“Kobe’s a legend,” Robinson said. “That’s a sad, sad tragedy. Everybody in the world is impacted by that, and looking at his game, he was greatness and nobody wants to lose a great basketball player like him. It’s sad.”
“Honestly, he wasn’t someone I grew up watching but I was a huge fan of him. Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) was my favorite and him and Kobe were best friends, so I don’t know how Shaq feels right now, but I know it hurts because I know how it feels to lose a best friend that plays basketball.”
Robinson lost a friend in high school and knows all to well the pain that can come from the death of someone close.
Another thing that was lost yesterday was the greatest ambassador for the WNBA ever. Kobe was an advocate for the game and helped with the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement in the WNBA.
“One of the things I always really respected about him – my wife Mary was a really good basketball player at Furman University, my two daughters have really fallen in love with the game of basketball recently, and I just felt like Kobe has been a champion for women’s basketball,” McMahon said.
“(He was) a big-time promoter and advocate of how good the women’s game is and that really stood out to me.”
“I think to get to the coaching piece, if you want to be great at what you do I think you probably spend a lot of time studying the best in different fields and obviously Kobe Bryant was one of the best of all time. I think his work ethic, his mentality is the thing I really took away and tried to study and pass along to our players some of those stories of his drive and competitiveness that I think really make an impact on our players. You try to share those stories with them to drive home the message…Obviously a very sad day for not only basketball but for everyone.”
Very rarely does a player transcend sports and reach the level that Kobe Bryant did, so when news of his death came out, the lives of many were affected, from fans to friends, to family, the aftershocks were felt across borders and oceans and even in small town Murray.
