MURRAY — After a combined 3,550 total votes between the three polls, Calloway County’s Adison Hicks, Murray State’s Ja Morant, and Murray High’s Kade Gibson are the first-ever Murray Ledger & Times Athletes of the Year.
It was an incredible summer filled with incredible stories, and the response was equally impressive. At the end of the day, you the reader were able to help make the decision on who should be crowned for each school.
Morant had the largest percentage differential with 69% of the votes going his way. Hicks had the largest votes earned differential with 610 votes while second place had 193. The tightest race was Murray High, with Gibson coming out on top just 25 votes ahead of second place.
“This is a great honor,” Gibson said upon hearing he was the winner for Murray High. “Thank you so much.”
This was just the beginning for what shall become an annual award and story series.
Next summer, the Ledger & Times will once again release a nominee for each sport from each school as nominated by the coaches and again it will be put to a public vote.
This year’s winners were all underclassmen, two sophomores and a freshman, which is another thing that makes this award so unique. It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a freshman or somewhere in between – everyone has a shot at a nomination and potentially being named MLT Athlete of the Year.
