MURRAY — It was a common statement Tuesday night at Field 1 of the Bee Creek Soccer Complex in Murray.
“I didn’t think we’d ever see lights at Bee Creek.”
Thanks to big efforts on many fronts, perhaps the timing being right and, following the theme of the occasion, the stars in the night sky aligning just right, there are now lights at Field 1. Soon, four other fields will have lights as well, giving local and out-of-town players the chance to feel like their MLS, NWSL or World Cup heroes by making match-winning plays in that atmosphere that so often increases one’s reputation — under the lights.
“Oh yes, I’ve waited 17 years to see lights on these fields.” said current City of Murray Parks & Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm, who had more investment than most of the people attending Tuesday night’s exhibition match between the U-13 girls and U-12 boys teams of the Murray Revolution travel program that marked the historic occasion.
“I started with soccer 17 years ago (as president and field equipment coordinator of the Murray Calloway County Soccer Association, a position he had for eight years) and it was a goal of mine then to get lights on these fields. This is nice. This is a dream come true.”
That sentiment also goes for Tim Stark, who was coaching the girls team Tuesday. However, he had several reasons for being happy. First, like Wilhelm, he has been invested in MCCSA for a long time, 13 years to be exact, with nine of those as president and the past four as tournament coordinator.
He also is directly tied to the entity that had the biggest hand in this happening, as he is the vice president of marketing for The Murray Bank, whose $500,000 contribution to this project began the push.
“I may or may not have cried a few happy tears,” Stark said Wednesday, recalling what it was like to see Field 1 with its four poles at full illumination Tuesday. “I’d actually seen it before Tuesday, though. Steve would tell me (after the poles were placed and connected) that he was wanting to see how they worked. So, last week, we had the teams come out and practice and we were the first ones to actually use them. But we didn’t tell too many people about it and tried to keep it hidden as much as we could.
“But to be able to share that with so many friends and family and parents and our kids (Tuesday night) was so special. It’s a blessing, but it’s also good to see so many people make this dream a reality.”
Wilhelm and Parks Director Ryan Yates approached Stark, who was vacating MCCSA president’s post, in 2019 about the lights idea. Those talks were then interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank returned to the forefront last year when it approached the Park Board (then a Murray-Calloway County entity) with a naming rights proposal that was approved in May. The figure involved in those discussions was “$500,000 or more.”
Shortly thereafter, the city government became the sole overseer of the park and the Murray City Council gave its blessing for a $500,000 donation from the bank to a Bee Creek lights project. Groves Construction from Madisonville supplied the final piece by placing the poles a few weeks ago.
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers came Tuesday night, along with other city officials, to see how well the lights work. He said he was impressed.
“I hadn’t seem them at night until now. I was out here when they were putting them up. But I’ve got to say … those other fields over there look pretty dark. This is daylight over here!” he said, smiling. “We’re real pleased to be able to help. I was just talking with some other folks about how awesome this will be now for kids here and kids from other places for tournaments.
“Now, they don’t have to quit playing at 6 o’clock. I’ve heard quite a few folks talk about that and that’s one of the reasons we were super receptive to trying to help. Now, we’ve got 10 more poles to put up. They’ll be kicking the ball over the place over here, won’t they?”
Andy Gupton has been involved in MCCSA for nine years. His daughter, Mirielle, has been playing within the league since she was 3 and Andy has served as a coach in that time. Tuesday, he was watching her play in the history-making match at Field 1.
“I love it. It’s perfect,” Andy said. “It’s something we’ve been waiting on for years and I’m so grateful to The Murray Bank, the city, the kids here, lots of volunteers, everybody out here trying to make soccer happen. This is one more piece of the puzzle that shows how dedicated this community is to soccer.”
Andy also had a testimonial as to how important this match was to his daughter. A day earlier, her chances of playing were very questionable.
“She was sick (Monday). In fact, she left school,” he recalled. “But she was pretty motivated to get better and there she is out there … in her red shoes. I don’t know if adults can do that.”
