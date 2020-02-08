MURRAY — The Murray State baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Poll, as announced by the OVC on Friday. The predicted order of finish, as voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors, selected Jacksonville State to claim the top spot after the Gamecocks won both the regular season and conference tournament titles a year ago.
In addition to the preseason poll, senior outfielder Brock Anderson was named to the Preseason All-OVC Team. This honor comes after he was named to the All-OVC Second Team in 2019 after hitting .289 with a team-high 13 home runs and 44 runs batted in. Anderson is the first Racer to be named the preseason All-OVC team since 2017 when Ramsey Scott, Tyler Lawrence, and Adam Bauer all made the team.
The Racers will return many other key players from last year’s team that went 16-14 in OVC play, the first time MSU was over .500 since 2010. Senior Jordan Cozart returns after leading the team with a .324 batting average and 13 doubles as does senior Ryan Perkins, who hit .262 with 12 doubles and 10 home runs.
On the mound, the Racers return their top two starters in senior Trevor McMurray and sophomore Shane Burns. McMurray led the team with 68.0 innings pitched and 62 strikeouts while Burns had 60 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA all while holding opposing batters to a .224 average. Junior Jake Jones also returns after leading the team with a 3.46 ERA.
The Racers will begin their season in one week when they travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to take on the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss. First pitch for the first two games will be at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday followed by a 1 p.m. start in the series finale on Sunday.
