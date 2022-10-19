Q Cup

Todd Thomas, left, and Shane Andrus, right, were the finalist of the initial Q Cup at the Murray Country Club. Andrus won the championship match 2 up.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — Shane Andrus defeated Todd Thomas 2 up to win the inaugural Quertermous Championship Cup at the Murray Country Club this past weekend.

 The final of the Q Cup capped off a late summer match play event that featured 24 golfers competing for the title with handicaps in full effective.