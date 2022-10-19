MURRAY — Shane Andrus defeated Todd Thomas 2 up to win the inaugural Quertermous Championship Cup at the Murray Country Club this past weekend.
The final of the Q Cup capped off a late summer match play event that featured 24 golfers competing for the title with handicaps in full effective.
Andrus and Thomas battled back and forth on the front nine with Andrus taking a 1 up to the back nine. The pair battled on the back until Andrus won the 16th hole and closed the match out on the 18th.
Andrus defeated Gary Keith 4&3 in the semis, while Thomas advanced to the finals with a 3&1 victory over Adam Lamkin.
Quarterfinalists included Lamkin, Keith, Chad Lawson, Carver Lawson, Randy Lee and Craig Schwettman.
The match play tournament is named in honor of both Dr. John Quertermous, one of the founders of the Murray Country Club, and his son, Dr. Johnny Quertermous, who served as club president and was a leading member of the club for years.
