MURRAY — The following are smaller anecdotes from people that knew Cary Miller during his coaching career.
SHANE ANDRUS
To my knowledge I was the only player to cause a situation in which Coach Miller was ejected from a game. It all started a few games before at Brooks Stadium. There was some crazy new rule (which nobody enforced at the time) that if you step out of the batter’s box fully, without a foot in, it’s a strike. So basically all the years I played baseball this was never called. Well, this game it was called four times on me personally, which caused me to strikeout several times. I probably struck out five times in my career, so I went ballistic. I was ejected from the game and Coach Miller obviously didn’t agree with the calls, but was very professional and told me to shut it.
Fast forward to Ballard Memorial a week later. I happened to be pitching with the same umpire behind the plate that struck me out at the plate for no reason the week prior. Coach Back (the assistant coach) trained the pitchers quite well on the proper mechanics, such as not balking.
I don’t believe anyone on our team ever balked in my four years of playing including myself. Well that same umpire called two balks on me and Coach went ballistic. I remember him kicking the baseballs in the dugout and basically saying exactly what I had said to the umpire a week prior. Not to mention, before the game Coach Miller directed me to apologize to the umpire, which I politely did. To my knowledge, this was the only time he was ever ejected in a high school baseball game.
RICK FISHER
One of the things I’ll always remember about Cary is something we laughed about throughout our coaching careers. We both came in together in 1975 and we both helped coach football. At that time, John Hina was the head football coach and John was well established and Cary and I were just rookies.
So, I don’t think Coach Hina had a whole lot of confidence in our abilities in our first year. We had a big scrimmage coming up and we were out there that day and Coach Hina was giving all of the coaches their final assignments for the day.
He looks at Cary and he said, “Now Cary, there’s a big hole over there by the sideline. I want you to stand over by that hole and guard that hole. If anybody comes close to it, you blow your whistle.”
We laughed about that for 40 years. That was one of his first assignments at Murray High.
RUSTY BACK
More than a specific story, I have more of an unknown thing Coach did for the 14 years I was his assistant. I am sure he did it in basketball too, but I only have first hand knowledge of baseball.
After many away games, we would stop at a convenience store most of the time, and fast food places occasionally. Keep in mind that it was his rule that every player ride the bus home after every away game, and there was no debating it either. So, that meant the bus would have 16-20 players on it. Anyway, Coach would always privately ensure that every kid had money to get something to eat. Most of the kids did, but there were always two or three that didn’t.
Coach didn’t expect the kid to pay him back, which never happened anyway. All he expected was a “Thanks Coach,” which he always got. Like I said previously, the other players had no idea Coach was privately slipping other players three to five dollars depending on where we stopped. On average, that’s about $10 to $15 each time we stopped, and over the course of a typical season that would amount to between $100 to $150. Like I said, he did that for my 14 seasons with him, and I know he was doing it in those seasons before I started, plus basketball season too.
Coaches, like teachers, don’t go into the profession to make a fortune. In fact, they end up spending quite a bit on their students and players. And they do it without regret and with a big heart. That was the Coach Miller so many didn’t know.
HOWARD BOONE
Cary allowed me the great opportunity to coach with him in the 1980s. One week, before a big basketball game with a very talented Marshall County team coached by the legendary Coach Hatcher, Coach Miller and I were trying to figure out a game plan. Coach Hatcher ran rock solid sets against both man and zone and could find the weak spot in any defense.
So, Coach Miller came up with this half-zone, half-man defensive scheme. I had never heard of it and had never seen it. We practiced this defense for five days and on day five, the kids understood the plan and could execute it. Game day came and we ran the defense. It looked like a straight zone, so Coach Hatcher ran his zone sets. We locked their offense up, because his zone set proved ineffective against the hybrid we were running.
After three or four minutes, Coach Hatcher switched to his man-to-man offense because he sees what appears to be man-to-man defense. His man sets got locked up too because it wasn’t a true man-to-man defense. Coach Hatcher was going nuts as we took a lead against his much better team. About seven minutes into the game, I nudged Coach Miller and told him to look at Coach Hatcher. He was screaming to his coaches and asking, “What in the hell kind of defense is this?” Cary gives the patented smile of his and laughed out loud. I can still see that smile and laugh in my mind. What a moment.
RAYMOND SIMS
I remember when I was Coach Millers assistant coach in the early 80s and we were playing in the district tournament at Marshall County. The day before the game, I bought a new blazer from Corn-Austin clothing store in Murray.
So, before the game, I was at the scorers table talking to someone, and this guy in the stands said, “Sims, where did you get that blazer?”
The guy knew me from my playing days at Murray High, and this went on for a few minutes. I said to myself, “How does this guy know that I have a new blazer on?”
Well, during this time Coach Miller was listening to what the guy was saying. I looked down and on the sleeve of my blazer, there was the sticker, still on my sleeve.
I said to myself, “How can you be so stupid?”
I knew if I did not respond to the guy he was going to be on me all night. So the next time he screamed, “Sims where did you get that blazer? “ I screamed, “Your wife bought it for me,“ and the guy turned five shades of red. Coach Miller lost it with laughter.
