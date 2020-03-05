MURRAY — Last week, a ripple shot through the bass fishing community. After an Obion County club bass tournament, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys, who were members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team, failed to return.
They were last seen in the 20-foot Stratos bass boat as it went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam on Saturday, Feb. 22 between 8 and 8:30 a.m, according to the Tennessean. The three were reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 23.
So, when Jana Mason, the Calloway County bass fishing team booster treasurer, heard the news, she knew she needed to help.
“As soon as I heard about the accident, my heart just sank,” Mason said. “The father and two boys are from my home town. It was all too relatable for me, as my husband is 43, my son is 15 and my husband is my son’s boat captain for Calloway County High School team.”
“All I could think is how can we help? We were originally scheduled to host a KBN (KY Bass Nation) High School tournament already for this weekend, March 7. So I reached out to our coach, Coleton Jennings, about turning our tournament into a benefit tournament for the families.”
Jennings got on board immediately. The next thing they needed to do was reach out to others to see if anyone else would be able to help them pull this off in such a short time.
“He was all in for making this happen. We contacted KBN and they instantly wanted to be a part of making this happen,” Mason said. “The team was already taking action on trying to find ways to help by selling bracelets with all the money going to the families as well. In return everyone was on board with making this a go.”
The tournament will raise money that goes to the families of the missing anglers. It will consist of two separate fields. The first will be the high school anglers who will compete on the KBN West Trail. The second will be an open field, which will be open to anyone. Entry fee for the tournament will be $30 per boat and registration will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday morning at Kenlake Marina.
Donations will be accepted and there will be prize packages given to the top finishers. All proceeds and donations will go to the families affected.
“We as booster officers and our coach have worked endlessly the past week reaching out to as many people as possible. We want to raise as much money as possible to help with any expenses for those two families,” Mason said. “We have had numerous businesses donate items for prizes and for a silent auction. We’ve had an overwhelming response to the tournament. As we all know there is no amount of money that can bring those boys home but if we can help in even a small way we will. We feel there is no better way, than to fish in their honor, doing what those boys loved.”
To preregister contact Mason at janamason79@gmail.com and she will help you get your team in the field. In the face of tragedy the bass fishing community bonds together. It’s just another example of the close-knit relationships they all share with a common passion for fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.