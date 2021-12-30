Seems to be the best place to hang a calendar, the pantry door in the kitchen. It’s near the back door so I can see it as I’m leaving. Never even give it a glance as I’m headed inside. Don’t know that I really need an analog calendar anymore, “analog” being anything I can touch, feel, write upon, and actually know what the thing is made of, at least in the vernacular of this world of instant access.
I receive a new Ducks Unlimited calendar each year and it has great outdoor photos of waterfowl and scenery. There’s probably four years-worth of calendars underneath the new one. There would be more but the nail in the door is only so long. Somewhere I have a new Remington calendar, maybe one from the Wild Turkey folks too. All my calendars these days have something to do with wildlife and hunting. I can remember in years long past having calendars from a bank or two, the local grocery store, sometimes even the funeral home. Insurance companies gave away calendars every year, but they were always small and had a fold-out prop so they could be displayed on a table or desk.
Tucked away in a drawer is a calendar from 1974, the year I graduated from high school and entered the ag department as a freshman at Murray State. It’s more of a chronicle than a calendar, a time-capsule of sorts. Among the written reminders are school activities including the weekend our high school choral group sang the National Anthem at a St. Louis Cardinals game, the all-important graduation events, fall registration schedule at MSU, the day the new tractor was supposed to arrive, the day the new tractor finally arrived, and of course, the opening days for the hunting seasons - squirrel, dove, rabbit, and quail. If those who survive me find sufficient novelty in an old bank calendar from 1974, it could indeed survive another 47 years. I’m not sure my current chronological goings-on that somehow find their way into the digital “cloud” are capable of out-living a ripe melon.
A century ago, stores and merchants handed out almanacs instead of the garden-variety calendar. The almanac was in itself a chronicle of almost everything that had already taken place along with insightful, if not imaginative, prognostication as to events yet to come. My grandmother managed to keep one such almanac from Hardin Irvan’s General Merchandise store in downtown Wadesboro, Kentucky, circa the 1880s. There are two things I find interesting about those old almanacs: That so much useful information pertaining to everyday life could be found in such a concise book given freely to customers of the day, and how those folks managed to survive without the opinions and dubious wisdom provided (for a subscription fee) by denizens of the digital world.
The advent of the new year, as per our calendar, does not appear to concern the wild critters, although I’m convinced that they know exactly when a hunting season opens and when it closes. Not knowing that one year is coming to an end and another is beginning is really a blessing for them as they just go about their everyday routine of survival. I can’t imagine that deer or any other critter have casual conversations about whether a future segment of their lives will be better or worse than past segments. We humans have the luxury to worry ourselves into a fit of anxiety over things that we have no way of knowing. Admirers of the poet Robert Burns will recognize this point of view in his work titled “To A Mouse,” as he considers the mouse as “blessed” to live only in the present, free from the vanity of foresight.
On Dec. 31, 1999, I spent the day hunting deer in the mountains of Alabama and watched as the sun disappeared for the last time in that century. There was tremendous anxiety all through the year 1999 as many feared the total collapse of every thread of our society because it was thought that computers would not recognize any year that began with the number “2.” People emptied their bank accounts and hid their money in Mason jars. No one wanted to travel for fear that their cars would sputter out at the stroke of midnight or that airplanes would suddenly fall out of the sky.
If there was a total collapse of society as the calendar rolled into the year 2000 that night, it had no effect on the hunting guide who pounded on my door at 4 a.m. or the vehicle that delivered me to the mountainside for another day of hunting, or even for the deer milled around in the woods at daylight as they had done since the days of creation. Whatever hopes and aspirations I had for the new millennium were dashed rather quickly as I returned at the end of that day without a bragging size, wall-hanger of a deer as I had done many days during the previous millennium.
The universe is far greater than the years of mankind. Our calendars have no effect on this world or any world, and all the calendars that I hang on the pantry door or have squirreled away in various places matter but for naught. The deer do not worry whether their plight might be better or worse in the upcoming year. The ducks still fly south in the winter and return northward in spring, the wild turkeys will nest, the fish will spawn, and none will give thought to any reason, foolish or otherwise, as to why tomorrow will be different from yesterday.
The calendar says that Jan. 1-2 will be free hunting days for anyone age 15 and under. This means that anyone 15 and under can hunt deer with a firearm or any legal method without a license or deer tag as long as they are accompanied by an adult. All bag limits, zone restrictions, and other deer hunting requirements such as wearing hunter orange still apply. If I was 15 or under, this is one date on the calendar I would definitely be anxious about!
