MURRAY — For the fifth time this season, Laci Hawthorne has been named as the OVC Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
The junior transfer averaged 14.0 points and 14.0 rebounds over a 1-1 week for the Racers. The Fort Worth, Texas native began the week with a seven point, 21-rebound performance against Belmont, followed by 21 points and 14 rebounds against Tennessee State. Hawthorne finished the week shooting 43.0-percent from the floor and added two assists, a steal and a block.
Hawthorne and her teammates return to action Wednesday when the host Eastern Illinois in game three of a four-game home stand at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.