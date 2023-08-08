FRANKFORT  - Four new dove quota hunts are being offered this season by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources in addition to the traditional mentor/youth quota dove hunts and open dove hunts.

Sign-ups for all dove quota hunts open at 8 a.m. (Eastern) Aug. 7 and conclude at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Applications are available online at fw.ky.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you