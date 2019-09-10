MURRAY— For the second straight week, a Racer has been honored by the OVC as Ashley McBee has been named OVC Setter of the Week.
McBee, a junior from Brevard, North Carolina, had 131 total assists for an average of 10.92 assists per set over three matches last week at the Troy Invitational, helping the Racers go 2-1. She posted her second 50-assist performance of the season against Chattanooga in just four sets. She followed that with 46 assists against Jacksonville. She finished the weekend with 35 assists in three sets against Troy.
She also contributed defensively with 13 digs versus Chattanooga and 11 digs against Jacksonville for her third and fourth double-doubles of the season.
For McBee, it is the second time in her career being named Setter of the Week after picking up the award once last season as well. She is also the second Racer to be honored by the OVC of 2019 after Rachel Giustino was named Offensive Player of the Week a week ago.
The Racers will be back in action this weekend at the UIC Invitational in Chicago. They will open with Sacramento State on Friday before battling Illinois-Chicago and Bradley on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.