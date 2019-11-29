MURRAY — Mary Browder Howell is a go-getter. If she’s not on the golf course perfecting her game, she’s either working on homework, participating in one of the many clubs she’s a part of, or volunteering her time to St. Jude. She really does have a full plate, but she’s able to tackle her schedule while maintaining a positive attitude. Howell is always smiling.
No one would ever guess that she was diagnosed with cancer nearly six years ago. On January 14th, 2014, 10-year-old Howell was told she had Hodgkin lymphoma.
Soon after the diagnosis, Howell was put on a clinical study with the goal of finding a way to lessen the harmful side effects of her treatment: the study was successful.
“I didn’t have all of the nausea, nerve pain, vomiting,” Howell said. “After the second round of treatment, I had scans to see if the mass in my chest had shrunk by the required 75 percent, and it had.”
Howell did not have to receive radiation, which was one of the goals of the clinical study.
“That’s one of the things that really puts the research in St. Jude Children Research Hospital,” Howell said.
After six rounds of treatment, Howell has been cancer-free for 5 1/2 years and only returns to St. Jude for check-ups. Now, she serves as an ambassador for the hospital that gave her so much.
Last week, Howell was given the opportunity to combine two of her passions, golf and St. Jude, into one weekend. She served as the honorary starter and pin-flag caddie for stars of the LPGA tour at the CME Group Tour Championship.
CME is a big sponsor for the LPGA Tour, but they are becoming an even bigger sponsor for St Jude.
“Since they’re trying to broaden that partnership with St. Jude, they wanted to invite a St. Jude patient out to play in the pro-am and hit the honorary first-tee shot, so they invited me,” Howell said.
Howell met many golfers that she has looked up to for years.
“It was a really cool thing,” Howell said. “I got to play in the pro-am with S.H. Park and some people from CME group. Thursday, which was the first day of the tournament, I hit the honorary first-tee shot to kick it off. Then, I followed a group around for all 18 holes inside the ropes, and that was incredible.”
The three ladies that Howell followed were Katherine Curd, Stacy Lewis, and Ana Nordqvist. Howell was also thrilled to meet Lexi Thompson and Jessica and Nelly Korda.
“What I had not really expected was for them to talk to me aside from being introduced on the first tee, but at several points during the round, Katherine came up to me and just started talking,” Howell said. “That was really nice because this is her job. She’s supposed to be focused.”
On Friday, Howell followed Jessica Korda to the range, and the two golfers chatted for a bit.
“She invited me to watch her practice,” Howell said, “That was really cool. She was working through some of the same things I am.”
Besides meeting so many professional athletes, Howell was just thrilled to be able to represent St. Jude. For every hole-in-one that was scored throughout the LPGA Tour, CME donated 20,000 dollars to St. Jude’s for a total of 640,000 dollars.
“CME Group and St. Jude are hopefully going to expand this partnership, and I’m really grateful for this opportunity to help them broaden that connection,” Howell said.
However, this isn’t the first time she has done something like this.
“ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude, they do a lot of fundraising events,” Howell said. “They do dinners, races, and whatever. Our Little Black Dress event in Murray is one of these events. They typically have St. Jude patients come and speak at these events. I’m one of the patients who will do that.”
Over the summer, Howell attended the Louisville Hope and Fork. There, she shared her story in front of a crowd of 450 people.
“I love doing it,” Howell said. “I love being able to give back like this. These events raise a lot of money. I mean, they need to with 2.8 million a day to keep this thing running. It’s over a billion dollars a year to keep everything running at that place.”
Even with her hectic schedule, Howell makes an effort to attend as many events as she possibly can, and she encourages the citizens of Murray to contribute in their own way.
“One of the best things they can do is become a partner in hope,” Howell said. “It’s a monthly donation to St. Jude, typically about twenty dollars.
There are also several alternative ways to make donations throughout the year including marathons, 5Ks, radiothons, and mathathons.
“There are just so many opportunities to give and spread awareness,” Howell said. “Every dollar helps.”
