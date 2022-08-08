LOUISVILLE — Murray native Bayberry Lanning Shah participated late last month in the Tri Louisville Sprint Triathlon, which consisted of a 750-meter swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run.
The race is touted as the largest Sprint and Olympic triathlon in Kentucky. The 2022 race also hosted the USA Triathlon Kentucky State Championship, where the top 35% or top-five finishers in an age group (whichever is greater) qualify for the 2022 or 2023 Toyota USAT Age Group National Championships.
Shah, who now resides in Georgia, who was competing in her first such event in the 50-54 age group, finished second in that division with a time of 1:35.27. That time would have also been good enough for second in the 44-49 age division.
She has competed in more than 65 triathlons, but had not participated in one the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah is also following in the footsteps of her father, Dr. Adam B. Lanning III, a former Murray State University professor, who Bayberry is trying to reach her Dad’s count of 96 triathlons. Adam also had competed in 93 marathons as of 1995.
In addition, there were other Murray-area participants in Louisville.
Kevin Revell from Almo finished 10th in the 45-49 age group with a time of 1:39:59, while Joshua Revell finished second in the 20-24 age group with a time of 1:16:53.
Jay Zirbel of Murray also participated in the Olympic Distance triathlon and finished fifth in the 65-69 age group. The Olympic Distance consisted of a 1.5K swim, 40K bike ride and 10K run.
