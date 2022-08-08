LOUISVILLE — Murray native Bayberry Lanning Shah participated late last month in the Tri Louisville Sprint Triathlon, which consisted of a 750-meter swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run.  

The race is touted as the largest Sprint and Olympic triathlon in Kentucky. The 2022 race also hosted the USA Triathlon Kentucky State Championship, where the top 35% or top-five finishers in an age group (whichever is greater) qualify for the 2022 or 2023 Toyota USAT Age Group National Championships.