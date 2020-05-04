MURRAY — After a four-year playing career at Roanoke College where he was a member of the baseball team in Salem, Virginia, Devin Cassity joined the Murray State athletic training staff in the fall of 2017 as a graduate assistant athletic trainer.
He worked with the baseball, football and softball teams, and earned his master’s degree in human development and leadership in the spring of 2019. He now serves as the primary athletic training contact for Racer baseball.
Cassity dives into the behind-the-scenes duties of athletic trainers, and explains why he chose to pursue a career in athletic training on this week’s edition of MSU athletic training spotlight.
Many people only see trainers for their presence on the field, but what are some of the things that they do behind-the-scenes when it’s not game day?
“I’d say the biggest thing that people don’t see is that we do a lot of medical research. We read papers and other stuff to give us the best idea of how to treat our athletes properly, and how we’re getting people back (from injury). We’re always staying on top of the best practice guidelines based on medical evidence.”
For you personally, why did you choose athletic training? What got you interested in the field, and what gets you fired up to go to work every day?
“I’ve always been around sports. When I was in high school, I really dove deep into medicine, the human body, and human performance. So, when I got to college, I realized that this was the best combination of what I bring to the table. It makes it easy to go to work every day. I can’t even really say that it’s work. I think the thing I like the most is seeing athletes come back from long-term injuries. That fires me up and makes me feel good, especially for those guys, and that is really what I enjoy.”
Since arriving at Murray State, what has been your favorite memory as a Racer?
“Last year, the ‘Miracle in Murray’ – the Murray State/SEMO football game would be at the top of my list. As far as athletic training is concerned, I would probably say when one of the baseball players this year came back from a long elbow injury and surgery. Seeing him trot back out to the mound for the first time was pretty awesome.”
