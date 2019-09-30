The race for the Ohio Valley Conference title officially began Friday night for the Murray State volleyball team as they took on Eastern Illinois, sweeping the Panthers in three dominating sets in Charleston.
Rachel Giustino led MSU with 13 kills, followed by Emily Matson with 10. Ashley McBee dished out 25 assists while Becca Fernandez notched 19 digs. The Racers were also strong upfront on defense as they had seven blocks, led by Alysha Smith with four, including two solo.
The Murray State volleyball team capped off a perfect weekend when the Racers swept SIU Edwardsville on the road, Saturday afternoon, to move to 2-0 in the young OVC season.
Rachel Giustino led the Racers with 14 kills followed by Kolby McClelland with eight. Ashley McBee dished out 34 assists and had six kills on nine swings while Becca Fernandez led a pack of four Racers with double-digit digs as she racked up 27 in just the three sets.
Giustino and McBee also had double-digit digs for double-doubles and were joined by Alex Kaufmann who had 11 as the Racers tallied 76 digs in the match.
