DICKSON, TN — The Murray State men’s golf squad move up to a fifth-place spot after a score of 5-under-par 283 in the final round of the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.
The Racers effort in the final round was their best this season at a course that is not their home course at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray. MSU’s 8-under effort topped their previous best of 881 at the EKU Intercollegiate and Skyhawk Classic. Murray State had a score line of 291-288-283=862 as they got better as the event progressed a shaved eight shots off their first round score in the final round.
MSU’s Austin Knight, a former champion here two years ago, placed third this time around on scores of 71-67-67=209 (7-under), while Connor Coombs placed 12th on rounds of 75-70-68=213. Avery Edwards was 36th on scores of 70-75-76=221 and James Boone placed 50th after rounds os 75-79-72=226. Dalton Bagwell was 53rd on scores of 78-72-77=227.
Justin Wendling played the event for the Racers as an individual and finished with scores of 72-75-72=219 and had a spot in 27th place.
UT Martin was the winner at 844, while Austin Peay was second at 847. Belmont (851) and Missouri State (856) placed third and fourth.
UTM’s Jack Story was the medalist with a total score of 207, one shot ahead of APSU’s Michael Busse and two shots ahead of Murray State’s Knight.
The Greystone Golf Club is a par-72 layout and played to a length of 7,000 yards.
The Racers wrap up the fall portion of the 2019-20 season (Oct. 21-22) in Florence, Alabama, at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational at Turtle Point Country Club.
UT Martin 279 282 283 844 -20
Austin Peay 283 281 283 847 -17
Belmont 283 286 282 851 -13
Missouri State 289 278 289 856 -8
Murray State 291 288 283 862 -2
SIUE 285 280 298 863 -1
Tennessee Tech 292 294 289 875 +11
Eastern Illinois 291 297 303 891 +27
Evansville 300 304 291 895 +31
Tennessee State 312 295 295 902 +38
North Dakota 320 295 304 919 +55
