CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — After its Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve having its athletics teams end their stay in the Ohio Valley Conference, Austin Peay officials publicly discussed the issue Monday.
In a news conference, Austin Peay President Michael Licari said that jumping to the ASUN (formerly the Atlantic Sun Conference) provides the school with greater access to an increasingly fertile recruiting ground — the Southeastern United States. He also said that this does not only apply to athletics.
“It will put them directly in the geographic area where their recruitment is strongest, and those bonds have already started to be developed,” he said.
““They say athletics is the front porch of many universities,” Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison added. “Well, our front porch just got a heck of a lot bigger.”
Licari did acknowledge that Austin Peay will have to pay a hefty fee for departing the OVC, perhaps as much as $1 million.
“We’ve had a good run with the OVC, so we want to make sure that we leave on good terms, and there’s no sense in burning bridges. We’ll cross the bridge effectively and gracefully when it comes time,” Licari said.
Austin Peay is the third OVC member to leave the conference within the past year. Former members Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State are embroiled in a lawsuit filed by the OVC because both schools did not pay their exit fees.
When asked by the Clarksville media outlet Clarksville Now whether Austin Peay will have to pay the full $1 million and where that money will come from, Licari said, “Any exit fee that we would pay would come from privately raised funds. The fees will be paid as we leave next summer.”
Also participating in Monday’s news conference was ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart, who immediately resorted to a chant that has become quite familiar to Austin Peay’s opponents, especially within the OVC.
“Let’s Go Peay!” Gumbart said as he opened his remarks. He then discussed why he and ASUN brass believe Austin Peay is a good fit .
“We are looking for forward-thinking, visionary builders. If status quo appeals to you, then you’re not a good fit. And that’s OK – there’s a lot of places, and I’ve been in some of them, that status quo is acceptable. That’s what they want. Well that’s not what we want. We want to continue growing,” Gumbart said.
That growth involves a big commitment to football, and Austin Peay will have a critical role in ASUN’s plans.
“The ASUN is in the middle of an aggressive expansion program, and this is a part that’s very important, and it closes our founding football members. It takes six to be a football conference,” Gumbart said. “Next year we’ll have six full football programs; they’re forever going to be the founding class for ASUN football.”
Within the past two years, the ASUN, which has not previously offered football, has landed several key pieces, including strong FCS programs Central Arkansas and North Alabama. Jacksonville State, like North Alabama, is a previous national champion at the NCAA Division 2 level, while Eastern Kentucky was once an annual contender for the NCAA Division 1-AA crown under coaching legend Roy Kidd.
In recent years, Central Arkansas has emerged as a perennial Division 1-AA/FCS playoff participant. Before that, though, the Conway, Arkansas program was winning national titles at the NAIA level.
