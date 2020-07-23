MURRAY — Murray State men’s golf senior, Avery Edwards, led the current team over the weekend at the 84th Irvin Cobb Championship at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
Edwards, from Paducah, finished the 36-hole event in a three-way tie at the top with Justin Johns and Christian Tooley. Johns won a playoff on the second hole. Edwards, who will join his teammates this fall for the 2020-21 season at Murray State, carded scores of 68-71 for a 139 total of 3-under-par.
Other current Racers included Carson Holmes, a sophomore from Hopkinsville, with a spot in seventh place on rounds of 72-75—147 and John Buchanan, a sophomore from Paducah, in eighth place on scores of 74-74—148. Incoming freshmen, Tyler Powell, of Benton, and Tyler Abernathy, of Clinton, placed ninth and 11 in the field of 56 amateurs.
There was a trio of former Racers in the amateur field, including Josh Rhodes of Paducah in seventh place on scores of 71-72—143, Chris Griffin, of Paducah, in 12th place on scores of 74-78—152 and Daniel Taylor, of Princeton, with a ninth place showing on scores of 75-74 —149
There were four former Racers in the field of 19 professionals, including the Newcomb brothers from Benton, who were recently named to the 2020 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame. Patrick Newcomb placed third on scores of 66-69—135, while Nick Newcomb carded scores of 72-70—142 for a spot in ninth place. Gabe Wheeler, from Sikeston, Missouri, placed 12th after scores of 72-73—145 and Duncan McCormick, of Morganfield, was in 17th place on scores of 75-76—151.
84th Irvin Cobb
Championship
Current Murray State
Student-Athletes
1 Avery Edwards 68-71 —139
7 Carson Holmes 72-75 —147
8 John Buchanan 74-74 —148
9 Tyler Powell 71-78 —149
11 Tyler Abernathy 76-75 —151
Former Murray State
Players (Amateurs)
7 Josh Rhodes 71-72 —143
8 Jamie Frazier 74-74 —148
9 Daniel Taylor 75-74 —149
12 Chris Griffin 74-78 —152
Former Murray State
Players (Professionals)
3 Patrick Newcomb 66-69 —135
9 Nick Newcomb 72-70 —142
12 Gabe Wheeler 72-73 —145
17 Duncan McCormick 75-76 —151
