BUCHANAN, TN — Headed into the final day of competition at the UT-Martin Skyhawk Classic, the Racers were positioned to make a run at first place, just three strokes off the lead. However, by the end of the final day, they would find themselves in fourth place.
The team struggled to close out the tournament, but sophomore Dalton Bagel was steady and tied for the top spot which meant he got a chance to play a playoff hole for the medalist title. Butler’s Michael Cascino was up to the task and put Bagwell into the runner-up spot, but the finish was till the tops of the tournament for the Racers.
It wasn’t the finish the Racers would’ve liked to have, but it’s still early on and the great thing is these tournaments don’t matter in the long run. Still, head coach Eddie Hunt said he’s seen a trend with his team that they have to find a way to correct.
“Our downfall this year is that we never, ‘Finish the round,’” Hunt said. “We are always playing great and then we will combine with a bunch of bogeys and that will cost us. Monday we played great. We had two holes to play and I thought we were going to finish five or six under par and we had four bogeys and two bogeys on one, our finishing hole. You have to play all of the holes and we just happened to play bad on the ones I didn’t like.”
In an event like this, the win isn’t the most important thing, instead, the importance lies in improving. Hunt said that the fall and spring golf season’s serve as practice for the final tournament of the year, the OVC tournament. Wins and losses don’t matter until that day.
“We have the fall season and the spring season, and really, we play just about the same amount of tournaments in the fall that we do in the spring,” Hunt said. “The only difference is that the most important tournament is at the end of April, which is the OVC. We could win every tournament during the season and not win the OVC and we wouldn’t be able to go to the NCAA’s. All of the pressure is built up on that last tournament.”
In Tuesday’s final round, the Racers shot a 301, 12 strokes worse than the Skyhawks. The win went to UT-Martin after their solid final day, and the Racers finished in third. They would also finish in sixth out of 13 with their B team.
MSU senior, Avery Edwards, placed 10th on scores of 71-71-76-330, while Austin Knight placed 15th on rounds of 76-71-76=223. Connor Coombs had scores of 73-74-77=224 for 23rd place and Walker Beck placed 47th after carding scores of 76-81-77-234. Meanwhile, James Boone led the second team with an 18th place finish with a scoreline of 75-73-75=223, while Justin Wendling placed 23rd on scores of 74-73-77=224. John Buchanan moved up to a 36th place showing on rounds of 77-80-73=230 and Carson Holmes had scores of 79-77-75=231. Quinn Eaton placed 63rd on scores of 79-78-83=240.
“What I like about this tournament is I brought all 10 of my players here, so they get to play the same course, under the same conditions as my first team,” Hunt said. “I get to see how they stack up. I’m still trying to find the five-spot and I’ve had two kids playing on the Gold team (B team) that could get an opportunity to play on the Navy team (A team) in the next tournament.”
As the Racers continue through the fall season, they know the focus is on becoming more consistent so they can compete at their highest level during the OVC tournament, knowing that is the only path they have to the NCAA tournament.
“It’s almost impossible for an OVC school to get an at-large bid,” Hunt said. “It’s almost like the basketball committees, where the bog schools get more votes and they play a better schedule. It’s based on ranking and sometimes that hurts the OVC. We’ve had teams before that I thought should’ve been in the tournament, but they didn’t win our conference…It’s kind of tough.”
This year’s OVC tournament will be exciting as well because there has been a major change to the format and Hunt is happy to see it.
“One thing I like about the conference this year, it’s a big change, we are going to match play,” Hunt said. “So now we will play our three rounds of golf and take the four best teams and then the next day those four teams will play match play, one versus four and two versus three. Then, the two winners will play for the championship. So you could actually finish fourth in the tournament, have a bad day or something, and come back and win the OVC.”
The Racers have two events to complete the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. The Austin Peay Intercollegiate will take place at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee (Oct. 14-15) and TVA Community Credit Union Invitational is at Turtle Point Country Club (Oct. 21-22) in Florence, Alabama.
