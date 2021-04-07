MURRAY—A hat trick by Chloe Barthouse led the Murray State Racers to the 4-0 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Tuesday.
The Racers didn’t take a long time to get on the board.
In the fourth minute of the first half, Chole Barthouse put the ball in the back of the net on a scramble play in front of the net.
The Racers, with the goal, jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.
For most of the first half, the Racers moved the ball well and pressured the EIU defense deep.
Payne had a good shot to go up 2-0 at the sixth minute but her shot went just wide of the net.
EIU struggled to get any offense going in the first 10 minutes of the first half.
The Panthers had a scoring opportunity on a long free kick in the 10th minute.
Goalkeeper Jenna Villacres easily was able to choral the ball off the long kick.
The Racers continued to press in deep throughout the half.
The deep press saw seven shots on goal for the Racers in the half. They had several scoring opportunities in the first half as well.
Lilly Strader, in the 13th minute, took a cross looping shot that just crossed the goal line to give the Racers the 2-0 lead.
Murray State, after the goal, did not let off the gas.
They continued to press EIU and had a chance to make it 3-0 on a corner kick.
Goalkeeper Faith Davies punched the ball out and held the score to 2-0.
Barthouse looked for her second goal of the day when she ran the field and beat three different Panthers in a 1-on-1 rush. Davies was able to coral her shot to hold the game still 2-0.
EIU got into the Racers zone but could not get anything going in the final 20 minutes of the first half.
The Panthers had their best scoring opportunity in the last six minutes on two corner kicks.
Murray State was able to fight off both corner kicks to keep the score 2-0 at the end of the first half.
The Racers got back to scoring just two minutes in the second half.
Barthouse took a header off a chip in from Riley Johnson for her second goal of the day to give Murray State a 3-0 lead.
Serrya Young had the opportunity to make it 4-0 not three minutes later.
Her shot went wide left of the net. The score stood at 3-0.
Strader took a shot in the 14th minute that just went wide.
The Racers pressured Davies in the second half with shots on goal.
Young had multiple shots in the final 20 minutes for Murray State.
Barthouse got her hat trick at the 37 minute mark of the second half on a header to the bottom left of the net to give the Racers the 4-0 lead. n
