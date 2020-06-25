NEW YORK CITY — After multiple disputes on money, health and length of season, the owners and players have finally come to terms on a 60-game regular-season schedule that is expected to begin in late July.
“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon,” Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement to the media. “We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with baseball again soon.”
It was a unanimous vote of the 30 teams on Monday that put this plan in motion and all that was left was for the MLBPA to confirm players could report for spring training by July 1.
On Tuesday, the MLBPA agreed to the terms and now all that is left is to ensure safety at the facilities as the return of baseball gets underway. One way the MLB is doing this is by cutting down on some of the travel for the teams.
According to the press release sent by the MLB, “The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each club’s games against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West), in order to mitigate travel. The vast majority of Major League Clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities.
“The announcement (of a 60-game schedule) follows confirmation that the MLB Players Association has accepted the health and safety protocols that will guide MLB’s return to play and that players will be able to report for training by July 1. The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB’s foremost priorities in its return to play. MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.