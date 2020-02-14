MURRAY —With a new season comes new faces, new expectations, and new leaders, and for the Murray State baseball team, they will get a good first test for their new pieces when they travel to Southern Mississippi for a three-game set.
Game one will start at 4 p.m. today, with game two at 4 p.m. on Saturday and the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s a good early test for the Racers following a season that saw them finish with their best record in OVC play since 2010 under the direction of new head coach Dan Skirka. Now entering year two, Skirka said he’s learned a lot since taking over the helm and feels a little more comfortable thanks to his experience and feels like the culture is where it needs to be.
“Year one was fun,” Skirka said. “We had a great group of guys and great leadership...The big thing this year is we’ve got 12 seniors and 13 juniors, so I’m kind of not handing the team over to them, but letting them lead the way. I told them after 17-18 months with me they know the expectations of daily practice and how we carry ourselves on and off the field. They’ve taken that and ran with it.”
This weekend will be a prime opportunity for multiple guys to see the field. A few of the positions have been locked down and decided, but there are still some question marks and with 14 new players, including five freshmen, eight JUCO transfers, and one graduate transfer, there will be a few different lineups against the Golden Eagles.
“We will have a lot more depth this year, which is fun,” Skirka said. “Guys have been asking about starting lineups and who’s playing (this weekend) and a lot of guys are going to play. That’s going to be the fun thing. We’ve got competition within and that should help us with competition outside.”
In the OVC preseason poll, the Racers were selected to finish sixth with Jacksonville State as the expected champions, but Skirka said his team could potentially compete for a title. There’s still a lot of time between now and the OVC opener for them to improve.
“You don’t know until the end of the year what you have, but we’re looking very competitive,” Skirka said. “You just want to keep getting better and reach your potential, whatever that is. Right now, I’d say we’ve got a chance to compete for the OVC and hopefully at the end of the year we are saying the same thing.”
As they head into the first series, the biggest focus for Skirka is how his team will respond to a full-speed game against an opponent other than each other.
“The main thing is game speed. You just can’t duplicate that with a crowd and another team in the dugout,” Skirka said. “So that will be the key thing. When the game speeds upon us, at some point this weekend, how do we handle that because you can’t duplicate that in intersquad (games).”
In the all-time series, the Golden Eagles hold the advantage 7-2. Trevor McMurray will get the game one start on the mound for the Racers after a season that saw him lead the team in innings pitched and strikeouts. It’s the fourth straight season that he will be the starter on opening day, so the nerves should be minimal for the experienced veteran senior. The Golden Eagles were picked to win Conference-USA in their preseason poll so the game will provide stiff competition to Murray State out of the gates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.